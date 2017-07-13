The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
- Here is the complete list of nominees
- "Game of Thrones" did not get any nominations. This is why.
And the multiple Emmy nominations go to Donald Glover, Ann Dowd and Liev Schreiber
|Nardine Saad
Guess who is double dipping on the Emmy nominations? This morning several of the Emmy nominees were awarded not one, but multiple nominations for their TV work.
For some, it's a credit to the wealth of work available in television. For others, its a testament to their multi-hyphenate abilities. Below are this year's actors who are up for Emmy Awards in more than one category.
Riz Ahmed: English rapper Riz MC is nominated for lead actor in limited series or movie for his portrayal of Nasir "Naz" Khan, a Pakistani-American student accused of killing a woman, in HBO's "The Night Of." The "Roue One" star is also up for guest actor in a comedy series for his turn as Hannah's surf instructor Paul-Louis in HBO's "Girls."
Aziz Ansari: The "Master of None" is showing that he's a master of more than one craft. In addition to his lead actor in a comedy nod, the "Parks and Recreation" alum is also nominated as a writer on his Netflix series.
Alec Baldwin: In the Year of "Saturday Night Live vs. Donald Trump," Baldwin consistently made headlines for his portrayal of the U.S. president. Baldwin is up for supporting actor in a comedy series as well as hosting ABC's reality-competition series "Match Game." (Fun fact: The episode of "SNL" Baldwin hosted has three other Emmys -- production design, outstanding makeup and prosthetic makeup -- as well.)
Ty Burrell: The two-time Emmy winner and "Modern Family" fixture is again nominated as a supporting actor for his ABC comedy, as well as actor in the short-form comedy or drama series "Boondoggle."
Ann Dowd: The formidable Aunt Lydia is nominated for her supporting work in Hulu's rookie drama "The Handmaid's Tale" and her turn as Patti Levin in HBO's "The Leftovers" earned her a guest actress in a drama nod.
Donald Glover: Childish Gambino and the upcoming Lando Calrissian is up for lead actor in a comedy series for his FX series "Atlanta." He also earned nods for directing and writing the Georgia-set comedy.
Ewan McGregor: Nominated for lead actor in a limited series or movie for FX's "Fargo," McGregor also scored nominations for narrating Nat Geo Wild's docu-series on his homeland, "Wild Scotland."
Matthew Rhys: He's played master spy Philip Jennings in five seasons of FX's "The Americans" (and this is his second nod in the lead actor category); however, the academy took notice of his guest actor stint, giving him a nod for his turn as a literary icon accused of sexual assault on HBO's "Girls."
Liev Schreiber: Showtime's "Ray Donovan" star has been perennially nominated in the lead actor in a drama category, but this year he's competing against himself in the narrator category for lending his voice to HBO's sports documentaries "Muhammad Ali: Only One" and "UConn: The March To Madness."