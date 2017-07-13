Pamela Adlon has had an impressive career spanning nearly four decades. She earned her first Emmy in 2002 voicing several characters on the animated "King of the Hill," which she worked on for 13 seasons, and notched several other nominations along the way, primarily for her work on "Louise."

But it was the FX star's lead actress nod for her semi-autobiographical family comedy "Better Things" on Thursday that had her "hysterically crying," she said in a phone interview with The Times.

Have you stopped crying yet?

Oh, my God. I just stopped. I’ve been hysterically crying all day.

How did you find out about the nomination?

I almost found out I got nominated from you because I got an email that said @glennwhipp and you wrote that beautiful thing about the Emmys. Just before that, my manager FaceTimed me. I can’t believe it. I’m stunned. I’ve been working my whole life as an actor and to be recognized as an actor is just amazing. I’m in the lead actress of a comedy category? That’s unbelievable to me. I’m stunned.

Nothing can top the way I feel in my heart and my spirit right now. It just feels really good. Never in a million years did I feel something like this could happen to me. I don’t have to win anything. This is the thing.

They told me you’re at an airport. Where are you?

I’m on my way back to L.A. I’m in Baltimore. I was making a movie called “All Square” with Michael Kelly from “House of Cards.”

He got nominated too. That’s going to be a good movie.

He did? Michael Kelly? Shut up!

You dedicated the show to your daughters. What do they think of your nomination?

Two of them are in school, and one of them is in Italy. And we have a family text thread, and my youngest daughter just wrote in all caps, “SHUT THE … UP.” (Laughs.) That’s pretty much the sentiment all around for the people in my world. I’m so happy. And now more people will watch my show, which is the greatest thing ever.

This has been a great TV year for women and women’s stories. How does it feel to be recognized for being part of that?

I think everybody is a little bit raw right now, the way the world is and what’s happening. When my show’s finale aired after the election, people told me, “You’re talking about this time right now. Thank you.” This has always been a part of me, but just right now, it feels like the perfect moment.

How are you going to celebrate when the plane lands?

I’m going to be with my daughters. I’m going to finish my post and editing and cook for my family.

What’s your celebratory dish?

Caribbean chicken. Avocado pasta. Hey … maybe I’ll do a cookbook next. (Laughs.)