'Westworld' and 'Saturday Night Live' lead the 2017 Emmy nominations. Here's the complete list
The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."

Photos from 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'Atlanta' and other top Emmy nominees

Los Angeles Times Staff
Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" earned thirteen nominations. (George Kraychyk / Hulu)
FX's "Atlanta" picked up six nominations. (Quantrell D. Colbert / FX)
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" earned twenty-two nominations. (Will Heath / NBC)
HBO's "Westworld" tallied twenty-two nominations. (John P. Johnson / HBO)
