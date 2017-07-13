The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
Nihilistic fans of 'The Leftovers' look for meaning in the show's Emmy snub, find nothing
|Libby Hill
Wherever there are awards awarded and nominations to receive, there are also shows and individuals lost in the shuffle.
There are plenty of great performances and series that were overlooked in this year's crop of Emmy nominations (including "Insecure" and Issa Rae, "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and Oprah for "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks") but none got Twitter as riled up Thursday morning as the Academy's snub of HBO's "The Leftovers."
Perhaps it was creator Damon Lindelof's, er, inspiring Instagram promises of a nude Justin Theroux if the star were nominated for an Emmy or maybe it was just public outcry over the lack of recognition for the show's final season, but either way people were feeling all their feelings.
So many feelings that many of the tweets can't be shared due to the language used to convey those feelings.
Here's what we can share, though.
At least "Leftovers" star Carrie Coon scored a nomination for her work on "Fargo," right guys?
Oh come now, there must be some silver lining fans can focus on, other than Ann Dowd's guest actress nomination.
That's the spirit!