Will Shannon Purser's Emmy nomination for 'Stranger Things' finally silence the #JusticeForBarb advocates?

The 2017 Emmy Award nominations are out, and HBO is at the front of the pack (yet again) but not thanks to usual heavy hitter "Game of Thrones." This year it's all about "Westworld" and "Big Little Lies." Meanwhile there are plenty of battling co-stars in different categories, which is pretty on brand for FX's "Feud." Both Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange received a nomination for lead actress in a limited series or movie. And Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are competing against each other for lead actor in a drama series for "This Is Us."
|Tracy Brown
Things are finally looking up for Barb.
"Stranger Things" was among the top nominees Thursday morning when the Television Academy announced the 2017 Emmy nomination. Netflix's creepy sci-fi series earned 18 nods, including a nomination in the coveted drama series category.
Shannon Purser, who played fan-favorite character Barb, was nominated for guest actress in a drama series in a field that also includes Alison Wright (“The Americans”), Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale.”), Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Ann Dowd (“The Leftovers”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”).
"Stranger Things" fans could not contain their excitement upon learning of Purser's nomination, with many seeing the nod as Barb finally getting the justice she deserves. Many took to Twitter to celebrate.
Of course, Twitter being Twitter, there is always someone ready to spoil the party.
Hopefully the Emmy nomination will keep Barb fans satisfied until Netflix releases Season 2 of "Stranger Things" on Oct. 27.