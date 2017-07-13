Will Shannon Purser's Emmy nomination for 'Stranger Things' finally silence the #JusticeForBarb advocates?

Things are finally looking up for Barb.

"Stranger Things" was among the top nominees Thursday morning when the Television Academy announced the 2017 Emmy nomination. Netflix's creepy sci-fi series earned 18 nods, including a nomination in the coveted drama series category.

Shannon Purser, who played fan-favorite character Barb, was nominated for guest actress in a drama series in a field that also includes Alison Wright (“The Americans”), Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale.”), Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Ann Dowd (“The Leftovers”) and Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black”).

"Stranger Things" fans could not contain their excitement upon learning of Purser's nomination, with many seeing the nod as Barb finally getting the justice she deserves. Many took to Twitter to celebrate.