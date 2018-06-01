Jeremy Irons would be 'very happy' if 'Long Day's Journey,' coming to the Wallis, was his swan song

“Which means that when I have a difficult project, a project that draws a lot out of me, then it’s much more satisfying than something you can just turn up and do. Those are always plays. And in the early days the movies, working really closely with the director. You have the thrust of the film. That can provide much the same satisfaction. I haven’t really played any major roles in film lately. And because filming is so fragmented it’s never really quite as satisfying.”