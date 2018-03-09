André Holland talks about 'Wrinkle,' 'Othello' and the wild 'Moonlight' Oscar night

I remember there was a day when I had a cold, we were on "Selma," and I came in, and one of the PAs noticed that I was looking a little green, just sort of said, "Do you need anything, André?" I said, "No, no, I'm fine." I'm a theater guy, so I'm like, "The show must go on." And then about 10 minutes later, Ava came all the way down from set, which was quite a ways away. She stopped what she was doing, knocked on my trailer door and just sat down and said, "How are you feeling, brother? What do you need?" And she — I still can't believe she did it — but she rearranged the whole day of shooting so that I would have a little more time in the morning to rest and recuperate.