The Moviegoer, Feb. 18-24

Europe in Four Themes: Animals The first in the three-film series, French writer-director Robert Bresson's 1966 spiritual allegory, Au Hasard Balthazer (Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.), about a sensitive farm girl, her donkey and their parallel lives of suffering once separated, will screen on Friday. Next is the 2014 Hungarian film, Kornél Mundruczó's White God (Feb. 24, 3 p.m.), a work effective as both fable and thriller. The unlikely protagonist, a mutt named Hagen, is cruelly abandoned on the side of the road and when eventually impounded, leads a startling canine-led rebellion. Last is the 1988 made-for-Soviet-TV satire Heart of a Dog (Feb. 25, 3 p.m.), about a stray dog who becomes a Marxist revolutionary. Noted Belgian philosopher Vinciane Despret, author of "What Would Animals Say If We Asked the Right Questions?," will discuss the films after each screening. UCLA Film & Television Archive and the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events