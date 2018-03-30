The Moviegoer, April 1-7

Throwback Thursdays: April Showers The series brings not "May flowers" as the proverb goes, but frights, laughs, and plenty of impeccably placed soap suds with a lineup of flicks each containing a classic (or at least memorable) shower scene starting, naturally, with Hitchcock's 1960 Psycho, and the lovely Janet Leigh as the doomed bather. April 5; followed by Weird Science, April 12; Carrie, April 19; Starship Troopers, April 26. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. All films screen at 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com