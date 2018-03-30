The Moviegoer, April 1-7

Bugs Bunny and Friends Well, he ain't exactly the Easter Bunny, but the wise-crackin' Warner Bros. trickster and his pals will welcome the arrival of spring on the big screen with a slate of mid-20th century animated gems, including "Easter Yeggs," "Baseball Bugs," "Tortoise Wins by a Hare" and many more. Free candy for all the tots in the audience. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. April 1, 2 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Throwback Thursdays: April Showers The series brings not "May flowers" as the proverb goes, but frights, laughs, and plenty of impeccably placed soap suds with a lineup of flicks each containing a classic (or at least memorable) shower scene starting, naturally, with Hitchcock's 1960 Psycho, and the lovely Janet Leigh as the doomed bather. April 5; followed by Weird Science, April 12; Carrie, April 19; Starship Troopers, April 26. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. All films screen at 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com
The Strange Frontiers of Andrei Tarkovsky The series begins with 1983's Nostalghia, the late Russian director's first film made outside the former Soviet Union, and ends with Tarkovsky's final film, The Sacrifice (1986), an homage of sorts to Ingmar Bergman. His unhurried, meditative films are well worth their considerable run-times. April 5, in 35 mm: followed by digital projections of Solaris (1972), April 6; Stalker (1979), April 7; The Sacrifice (1986), April 8. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. All films screen at 7:30 p.m. $13-$15. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
Hard, Fast and Beautiful: The Films of Ida Lupino The studio actress turned pioneering writer-director stars in The Hard Way (1943), directed by Vincent Sherman, with Lupino playing a wildly ambitious "stage sister" to ingenue Joan Leslie. With the similarly themed Hard, Fast and Beautiful (1951), directed by Lupino, about a young tennis star (Sally Forrest) and her hard-driving mother (Claire Trevor). April 6, 7:30 p.m. The series continues with the provocatively themed Outrage (1950) and The Bigamist (1953), both directed by Lupino. April 7, 7:30 p.m. UCLA Film & Television Archive and Women in Film Los Angeles, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events
The Big Lebowski A 20th-anniversary rooftop screening of the Coen brothers' cult classic crime-comedy starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Julianne Moore. The film, indeed, abides. Rooftop Cinema Club, LEVEL, 888 S. Olive St., Los Angeles. April 6, 8 p.m. $17-$24. www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
