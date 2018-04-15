L.A. movie openings, April 20

April 20
The Devil and Father Amorth
Director William Friedkin films an exorcism performed by the head exorcist for the Diocese of Rome and interviews priests, psychologists, neurosurgeons and nonbelievers in this documentary. (1:08) NR.
Edge of Isolation
Cut off from civilization, a young couple meet a horrific family. With Michael Marcel, Marem Hassler, Alexandra Peters, Monte Markham, Judi Barton. Written and directed by Jeff Houkal. (1:29) NR.
4/20 Massacre
Five women fight for their lives after stumbling into an illegal marijuana operation. With Jamie Bernadette, Vanessa Rose Parker, Justine Wachsberger. Written and directed by Dylan Reynolds. (1:24) NR.
Ghost Stories
A television debunker of the paranormal receives three cases that test his skepticism. With Martin Freeman, Alex Lawther, Andy Nyman. Written and directed by Jeremy Dyson, Nyman. (1:37) NR.
Godard Mon Amour
An actress falls in love and marries a New Wave filmmaker only to discover he is every bit as tempestuous as the turmoil of late 1960s France. With Stacy Martin, Louis Garrel, Bérénice Bejo. Written and directed by Michel Hazanavicius, based on a novel by Anne Wiazemsky. In French with English subtitles. (1:47) R.
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
An in-depth profile of the convention-defying music and fashion icon blends public and personal footage. Directed by Sophie Fiennes. (1:55) NR.
The Heart of Nuba
A surgeon and a small staff serve the Nuba people in the Sudan amid a humanitarian crisis in this documentary. Featuring Dr. Tom Catena, Sr. Angelina Nyakuru, Dr. Corry Chapman. Directed by. Kenneth A. Carlson. (1:25) NR.
I Feel Pretty
An accident makes an insecure woman believe she's a supermodel. With Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Rory Scovel, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, Busy Phillips, Tom Hopper, Naomi Campbell, Lauren Hutton. Written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein. PG-13.
In the Intense Now
Documentary includes footage from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China, alongside scenes of the 1968 political uprisings in France, Czechoslovakia and Brazil. Directed by João Moreira Salles. In Portuguese with English subtitles. (2:07) NR.
The Judge
Documentary on Palestinian Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, the first woman appointed to a Shari'a court in the Middle East. Directed by Erika Cohn. (1:16) NR.
Keep the Change
A young high-functioning autistic man's court-appointed support group leads to unexpected romance. With Brandon Polansky, Samantha Elisofon, Nicky Gottlieb, Will Deaver, Jessica Walter, Tibor Feldman. Written and directed by Rachel Israel. (1:33) NR.
Kodachrome
A man drives his father across the country to have four rolls of film developed before the last lab closes. With Jason Sudeikis, Ed Harris, Elizabeth Olsen, Bruce Greenwood. Written by Jonathan Tropper, based upon an article by A.G. Sulzberger. Directed by Mark Raso. (1:40) NR.
Let's Kill Grandpa This Christmas
A grandfather's family turns murderous to make their holiday wishes come true. With Diana Bologna, Courtney Desman, Robert John Kelber. Written and directed by Brian Gianci. (1:20) NR.
Little Pink House
Coming out of a bad marriage, a small-town paramedic fights to save her working-class neighborhood. With Catherine Keener, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Callum Keith Rennie. Written and directed by Courtney Moorhead Balaker, based on the book by Jeff Benedict. (1:40) NR.
Lives Well Lived
Forty people ages 75 to 100 share their wit, wisdom and life experiences in this documentary. Directed by Sky Bergman. (1:12) NR.
Pass Over
Spike Lee filmed Antoinette Nwandu's stage play, a contemporary urban riff on "Waiting for Godot." With John Michael Hill, Julian Parker, Ryan Hallahan and Blake DeLong. Directed for the stage by Danya Taymor. (1:14) NR.
Quai des Orfèvres
A French inspector's prime suspect in the murder of a movie mogul is a chanteuse's jealous husband in director Henri-Georges Clouzot 's 1947 crime drama. With Louis Jouvet, Suzy Delair, Bernard Blier. Written by Clouzot, Jean Ferry. In French with English subtitles. (1:46) NR.
Super Troopers 2
An international border dispute between the U.S. and Canada propels the team into action in this sequel to the 2001 comedy. Written by and starring Broken Lizard (Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske). With Lynda Carter, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Marisa Coughlan. Directed by Chandrasekhar. (1:39) R.
Traffik
On a weekend mountain getaway, four friends run into a terrifying bike gang determined to keep their secret world secret. With Paula Patton, Omar Epps, Laz Alonso, Roselyn Sanchez, William Fichtner, Missi Pyle. Written and directed by Deon Taylor. (1:36) R.
Wanderland
An office worker seeking refuge on Long Island finds himself on a whimsical music-infused journey. Written and directed by Josh Klausner. With Tate Ellington, Tara Summers, Victoria Clark. (1:30) NR.
Western
Tension and distrust emerge when German construction workers installing a hydroelectric plant in rural Bulgaria mix with the locals. With Meinhard Neumann, Reinhardt Wetrek, Syuleyman Alilov Lefitov. Written and directed by Valeska Grisebach. In German, Bulgarian and English with English subtitles. (2:00) NR.
------------