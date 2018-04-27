The Moviegoer, April 29-May 5

Carl Franklin Double Feature Denzel Washington personifies the cool and genial charm of private detective "Easy" Rawlins in Franklin's 1995 neo-noir Devil in a Blue Dress, adapted from Walter Mosley's novel of the same name. Lisa Nicole Carson, Don Cheadle and Jennifer Beals as the mysterious femme fatale, Daphne Monet, co-star. With Franklin's 1992 directorial debut, One False Move, a taut crime drama about a trio of violent criminals on the run. Bill Paxton has a great turn as the small-town sheriff. With Billy Bob Thornton, who co-wrote the script, and Cynda Williams. Film critic Gil Robertson will moderate a discussion with Franklin between the films. American Cinematheque and African American Film Critics Association, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. April 28, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
The Andre Trilogy: Three Films by James N. Kienitz Wilkins The Brooklyn-based director will be on hand to to present the Los Angeles premiere of Special Features (2014), Tester (2015), and B-Roll with Andre (2015). Acropolis Cinema and L.A. Filmforum, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. April 29, 8 p.m. $6-$12. Free for Filmforum members. www.acropoliscinema.com
Military May Throwback Thursdays offers a monthlong slate of war movies ranging from the brutal (Robert Aldrich's 1967 The Dirty Dozen, May 3; and Oliver Stone's 1986 Platoon, May 17) to the darkly satirical (Robert Altman's 1970 MASH, May 10; and David O. Russell's 1990 Three Kings, May 31) to the irreverent (Ivan Reitman's 1981 Stripes, May 24). Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. All films will screen at 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com
The Season of Bergman The series celebrating master Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman opens with his most recognized, the oft-referenced allegory, The Seventh Seal (1957), in which a medieval knight (Bergman regular Max von Sydow) plays chess with the black hooded Death. With The Magician (1958), which stars von Sydow as the title character who leads his troupe through 19th century Sweden, conjuring illusions (and grifts) in small towns before facing a magistrate and his panel of skeptics. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. May 4, 7:30 p.m. The series, part of a citywide tribute, continues at the Egyptian, and the Aero in Santa Monica through May 20. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/
