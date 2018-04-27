The Moviegoer, April 29-May 5

The Season of Bergman The series celebrating master Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman opens with his most recognized, the oft-referenced allegory, The Seventh Seal (1957), in which a medieval knight (Bergman regular Max von Sydow) plays chess with the black hooded Death. With The Magician (1958), which stars von Sydow as the title character who leads his troupe through 19th century Sweden, conjuring illusions (and grifts) in small towns before facing a magistrate and his panel of skeptics. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. May 4, 7:30 p.m. The series, part of a citywide tribute, continues at the Egyptian, and the Aero in Santa Monica through May 20. $8-$12. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/