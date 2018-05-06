L.A. movie openings, May 11

French World War I-set drama about a mother, her daughter and an orphan tending the family farm while the men are at the front. With Nathalie Baye, Laura Smet, Iris Bry, Cyril Descours, Gilbert Bonneau, Olivier Rabourdin, Nicolas Giraud and Mathilde Viseux-Ely. Written and directed by Xavier Beauvois; based on a novel by Ernest Pérochon. In French with English subtitles. (2:14) R.