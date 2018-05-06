L.A. movie openings, May 11

May 11
Another Kind of Wedding
A young man's plans to marry his brother's ex and invite his volatile, separated parents is a recipe for disaster. With Kathleen Turner, Kevin Zegers, Jessica Pare, Frances Fisher. Written and directed Pat Kiely. NR.
Beast
The arrival of a stranger in a small island town encourages an oppressed young woman who must defend him when he's accused of a series of heinous crimes. With Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, Geraldine James. Written and directed by Michael Pearce. (1:47) R.
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Documentary focuses on the painter's formative years in New York's downtown art scene. Featuring Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fab Five Freddy. Directed by Sara Driver. (1:18) NR.
Born Guilty
Trying to help himself, a young man secretly pays a buddy to be his lonely mother's life coach. With Rosanna Arquette, Jay Devore, David Coussins, Keesha Sharp, Xander Berkeley, Anna Lore, Jay Klaitz. Written and directed by Max Heller. (1:53) NR.
Breaking In
Gabrielle Union as a desperate mother hellbent on saving her two children being held in an impregnable home. With Billy Burke, Richard Cabral, Christa Miller. Written by Ryan Engle, story by Jaime Primak Sullivan. Directed by James McTeigue. (1:28) PG-13.
Class Rank
A teen with Ivy League ambitions conspires to elect a peer to the school board to boost her chances of being accepted by Yale. With Olivia Holt, Skyler Gisondo, Kristin Chenoweth, Bruce Dern. Written by Benjamin August. Directed by Eric Stoltz. (1:48) NR.
The Desert Bride
A middle-aged Argentine domestic worker embarks on a journey to a distant town for a new job. With Paulina Garcia, Claudio Rissi. Written and directed by Cecilia Atán and Valeria Pivato. In Spanish with English subtitles. (1:18) NR.
The Escape
Gemma Arterton plays an overwhelmed British mother and housewife who buys a one-way ticket to Paris. With Dominic Cooper, Frances Barber, Marthe Keller. Written and directed by Dominic Savage. (1:42) NR.
The Guardians
French World War I-set drama about a mother, her daughter and an orphan tending the family farm while the men are at the front. With Nathalie Baye, Laura Smet, Iris Bry, Cyril Descours, Gilbert Bonneau, Olivier Rabourdin, Nicolas Giraud and Mathilde Viseux-Ely. Written and directed by Xavier Beauvois; based on a novel by Ernest Pérochon. In French with English subtitles. (2:14) R.
Hitler's Hollywood
Documentary features extensive footage from films produced under the Nazis and Joseph Goebbels between 1933 and 1945 and their propagandistic effect on the German people. Narrated by Udo Kier. Directed by Rüdiger Suchsland. In German with English subtitles. (1:40) NR.
Life of the Party
Melissa McCarthy plays a housewife who returns to college alongside her daughter and lets loose after her husband leaves her. With Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, Jacki Weaver. Written by McCarthy, Ben Falcone. Directed by Falcone. (1:45) PG-13.
Lu Over the Wall
A young mermaid, whose singing causes humans to dance uncontrollably, rocks the world of a small fishing village in this Japanese animated adventure comedy directed by Masaaki Yuasa. (1:52) NR.
Measure of a Man
An overweight adolescent endures loneliness, awkwardness, being bullied and his parents' marital woes during summer 1976. With Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland, Luke Wilson, Judy Greer. Written by David Scearce; based on a novel by Robert Lipsyte. Directed by Jim Loach. PG-13.
Revenge
A young woman fights back after being sexually assaulted by her married millionaire boyfriend's hunting buddies. With Matilda Lutz, Kevin Janssens. Directed by Coralie Fargeat. (1:48) R.
The Seagull
Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan, Corey Stoll and Elisabeth Moss star in this adaptation of Anton Chekhov's classic play about misplaced love, art, fame and foolishness among family and friends on a Russian country estate. With Mare Winningham, Jon Tenney, Billy Howle, Brian Dennehy. Written by Stephen Karam. Directed by Michael Mayer. (1:39) PG-13.
Terminal
A master criminal pulls all the strings in the dark underbelly of a city. With Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons, Dexter Fletcher. Written and directed by Vaughn Stein. (1:36) NR.
What Haunts Us
Documentary examines the Porter Gaud School in Charleston, S.C., and its class of 1979, many of whom were sexually abused by a popular teacher. Featuring Guerry Glover, Mackie Krawcheck Moore, Eddie Fischer. Written by Mark Monroe. Directed by Paige Goldberg Tolmach. (1:12) NR.
------------