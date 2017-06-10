Movies events and revivals: June 11-17

When writer-director Theodore Witcher’s romantic drama Love Jones hit theaters in 1997 it was a bit of a bellwether, albeit a quiet one. The film about two attractive people in their 20s, a poet and a photographer (Lorenz Tate and Nia Long), and their friends, navigating love, romance and the vibrant Chicago art and music scene, resonated with young black audiences not used to seeing themselves on-screen. For “Love Jones’ ” 20th anniversary, “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins will host a panel discussion with Witcher, Tate, Long, costars Lisa Nicole Carson, Isaiah Washington and others following a screening of the film. Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Samuel Goldwyn Theater, 8949 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. June 13, 7:30 p.m. $3-$5. www.oscars.org/events

-------------

Acropolis Cinema, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. www.acropoliscinema.com Kékszakállú (2016). June 17, 5 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528, www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Back to the Future Trilogy!: Back to the Future (1985), Back to the Future Part II (1989), Back to the Future Part III (1990). June 11, 5 p.m. Score: A Film Music Documentary (2016). Discussion to follow. June 14, 7:30 p.m. Bertrand Tavernier and French Noir: Journey Through French Cinema (2016). Director Tavernier will introduce. June 15, 7:30 p.m. Tavernier/Noir: Razzia (1955) and The Night Affair (1958). Tavernier will introduce. June 16, 7:30 p.m. Tavernier/Noir: Safe Conduct (2002). Discussion with Tavernier to follow. June 17, 3 p.m. Tavernier/Noir: Elevator to the Gallows (1958) and Le Monte-Charge (1962). Tavernier will introduce. June 17, 7:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456, www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Apertura 2017. Ruben Salazar: Man in the Middle (2014) and The Last Brown Beret (2017). Discussion to follow with director Del Zamora. June 14, 7:30 p.m. 82 Blowup!: The Dark Crystal (1982). June 15, 7:30 p.m. 82 Blowup!: Tron (1982). June 16, 7:30 p.m. The Fez (2017). Discussion to follow with director Roxxane Shelaby. Spielberg Theatre, June 17, 7 p.m. 82 Blowup!: The Thing (1982) and Poltergeist (1982). June 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510, www.cinefamily.org Greg Proops Film Club: Harold and Maude (1971). June 13, 7:30 p.m. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992). June 13-14, 10:30 p.m. The Leather Boys (1964). Discussion with author Rachel Kushner and director Sidney Furie to follow. June 14, 7:30 p.m. Meeting People Is Easy (1998), June 16, 10 p.m. Lina Wertmüller Series: Which Way Is Up? (1977). June 16, 11:59 p.m. The Company of Wolves (1984), June 17, 10:30 p.m.

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. www.cinespia.org The Usual Suspects (1995). June 17, gates, 7:15 p.m., movie, 9 p.m.

Culture Vulture, Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino; Claremont 5, Claremont. www.laemmle.com/culturevulture In the Steps of Trisha Brown (2016). June 12, 7:30 p.m., June 13, 1 p.m.

Dances With Films: Year 20, TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. danceswithfilms.com/schedule/ Independent films, documentaries, short films, music videos, and television and web pilots. Closing night. June 11.

Eat/See/Hear, Centennial Square, Pasadena City Hall, 100 N. Garfield Ave., Pasadena. www.eatseehear.com La La Land (2016). June 17, doors, 5:30 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 443-7000 www.hammer.ucla.edu People Power Film Series: Bringing Down a Dictator (2002). June 13, 7:30 p.m.

KCET Summer Cinema Series, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528, kcet.org/cinemaseries The Big Sick (2017). Discussion to follow with director Michael Showalter and producer Barry Mendel. June 13, 7 p.m.

LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 857-6010, www.lacma.org/events-calendar Like Water for Chocolate (1992). June 13, 1 p.m.

Laemmle Throwback Thursdays, NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. www.laemmle.com Tootsie (1982). June 15, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Film Festival, ArcLight Cinemas, Culver City, Hollywood, Santa Monica; other venues. lafilmfestival.com Opening night: The Book of Henry (2017) at the ArcLight, Culver City. June 14, 7:30 p.m. Dozens of independent features, documentaries and shorts. June 15-22.

Landmark Nuart, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. (310) 473-8530 www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre Cine insomnia: Fight Club (1999). June 16, 11:59 p.m. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). June 17, 11:59 p.m.