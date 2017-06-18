Movie openings: June 21-23

Mark Walhberg returns in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” his second outing and the fifth film in the live-action series. Sofia Coppola’s remake of “The Beguiled” and the Sundance hit “The Big Sick” open in limited release.

June 21

Transformers: The Last Knight Mark Wahlberg returns to team with Anthony Hopkins as everything we knew about Transformers is turned upside down. With Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Jerrod Carmichael, Isabela Moner, Santiago Cabrera. Written by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway & Ken Nolan, story by Akiva Goldsman. Directed by Michael Bay. (2:28) PG-13.

June 23

The Bad Batch A young woman is abandoned in a Texas wasteland where she is captured by cannibals. With Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi, Keanu Reeves. Written and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. (1:58) R.

A Beginners Guide to Snuff An attempt to stage a pseudo-snuff movie goes horribly wrong for filmmaking brothers. With Joey Kern, Luke Edwards, Bree Williamson. Written by Cory Knauf, Adam Weis, Mitchell Altieri. Directed by Altieri. (1:27) R.

The Beguiled A wounded Union soldier is taken in by an all-girls boarding school, creating a powderkeg of sexual desire and jealousy. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice, Emma Howard, Addison Riecke. Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, based on the Thomas P. Cullinan novel. (1:34) R.

The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani stars as an up-and-coming Muslim comic whose relationship with a grad student is complicated by his traditional parents and her serious illness. With Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Adeel Akhtar, Zenobia Shroff, Anupam Kher, Ray Romano. Written by Emily V. Gordon and Nanjiani based on their real-life experience. Directed by Michael Showalter. (1:59) R.

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story Behind-the-scenes documentary on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boys Records, its emergence 20 years ago, the death of Biggie Smalls and the label's cultural influence. Directed by Daniel Kaufman.

Hare Krishna Documentary on Srila Prabhupada, the 70-year-old Indian swami who launched a cultural and spiritual phenomenon when he arrived in the U.S. penniless in the 1960s. Directed by Yadubara Das. (1:30) NR.

The Journey British conservative Ian Paisley and former IRA leader Martin McGuinness set aside their differences to work on Northern Ireland peace in 2006. With Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, John Hurt, Toby Stephens, Freddie Highmore. Written by Colin Bateman. Directed by Nick Hamm. (1:34) PG-13.

Ben Rothstein / Focus Features Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst in the film "The Beguiled." Colin Farrell and Kirsten Dunst in the film "The Beguiled." (Ben Rothstein / Focus Features)

Moka A bereaved mother tracks a couple driving a Mercedes-Benz, believing they are responsible for the hit-and-run death of her son in this French thriller. With Emmanuelle Devos and Nathalie Baye. Written by Antonin Martin-Hilbert, based on the novel by Tatiana De Rosnay. Directed by Frédéric Mermoud. In French with English subtitles. (1:29) NR.

My Journey Through French Cinema Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier explores his native cinema through the work of Jean Renoir, Jean-Luc Godard and Jean-Pierre Melville as well as lesser-known figures such as Edmund T. Gréville and Guy Gilles in this documentary. In French with English subtitles. (3:15) NR.

Night School Three Indianapolis high school students persevere toward their diplomas in this documentary. Directed by Andrew Cohn. (1:25) NR.

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press Documentary on the invasion of privacy trial between Hulk Hogan and Gawker Media. Directed by Brian Knappenberger. (1:35) NR.

Raising Bertie Vérité documentary portrays three young boys — Reginald “Junior” Askew, David “Bud” Perry, and Davonte “Dada” Harrell — over six years as they navigate the limited opportunities of growing up in Bertie County, N.C. Directed by Margaret Byrne. (1:36) NR.

Ripped Two stoners smoke high-grade CIA marijuana in 1986 and wake up 30 years later to find themselves in a very different world. With Russell Peters, Faizon Love, Bridger Zadina, Alex Meneses. Written by Billiam Coronel and Brad Epstein. Directed by Epstein. (1:38) NR.

Score: A Film Music Documentary Composers Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, John Williams, John Debney, Marco Beltrami, Bear McCreary and others discuss their art and craft. Directed by Matt Schrader. (1:33) NR.

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." CAPTION Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's characters try to get through spending Christmas together with their fathers, played by Mel Gibson and John Lithgow, in "Daddy's Home 2." CAPTION Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." Ellen Page, Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna and Kiefer Sutherland star in "Flatliners." CAPTION "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. "Murder on the Orient Express'" star-filled lineup includes Johnny Depp, Kenneth Branagh, Daisy Ridley, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench and Willem Dafoe. CAPTION "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. "Thor Ragnarok" stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett. CAPTION Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm." Gerard Butler, Abbie Cornish and Ed Harris star in "Geostorm."

calendar@latimes.com