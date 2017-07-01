The Moviegoer: July 2-8

Anniversary Classics To celebrate Independence Day, Laemmle Theaters presents Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) and The Music Man (1962), two of Warner Bros.’ best musicals. James Cagney shed his tough-guy image and won his only Oscar as Irish-American song and dance man George M. Cohan in the guilelessly patriotic “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” It was the first time a sitting president was portrayed in a movie (Jack Young as FDR) and the first time the academy awarded best actor to a performer in a musical. In “The Music Man,” a charming con man (Robert Preston) bites off more than he can chew when he takes on a town of no-nonsense Iowans and finds himself both on trial and in love. (Watch for a cute little child actor named Ronny Howard.) Laemmle Noho 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. July 4, 1 p.m. Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre, 8556 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills. July 4, 1 and 7:20 p.m. $13. www.laemmle.com

Impeach the President: Watergate on Film With daily headlines about leaked documents, “tapes,” and surprising high-level government firings, the folks at the Cinefamily couldn’t help but program a series about that other Washington D.C. political scandal, Watergate. With films ranging from light and comedic, Dick (1999), to intense and prestigious, All the President’s Men (1976), and even satiric, Nasty Habits (1977), movie-lovers can take a break from today’s headlines to relish in political intrigue, ‘70s style. Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510. “Dick,” July 3, 10 p.m.; “Our Nixon” (2013), July 6, 7:30 p.m.; “Nasty Habits,” July 7, 10:15 p.m. “All the President’s Men,” July 18, 7:30 p.m. $12; free for Cinefamily members. The series continues into August. www.cinefamily.org

A Midsummer Night’s Dream David Kipen of Libros Schmibros will introduces Max Reinhardt and William Dieterle’s all-star 1935 production of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy. Starring Olivia de Havilland and Dick Powell as the lovers Hermia and Lysander, James Cagney as Bottom, and Mickey Rooney as the mischievous Puck, the film is adapted from Reinhardt’s legendary Hollywood Bowl production of the play. What better way to spend a summer evening! Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, (626) 449-6840 www.nortonsimon.org July 7, 5:15 p.m. Free.

One More Time with Feeling Director Andrew Dominik, best known for the Brad Pitt-starring films “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Killing Them Softly,” turned his lens to document the final stages of the recording of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ album “The Skeleton Tree” in the aftermath of the unexpected death of Cave’s teenage son. Dominik, a longtime friend of Cave’s, shot the 2016 film in black and white, and color, over 10 days, capturing an intense and moving portrait of an artist creating amid the deep pain and chaos of loss. A discussion with Cave and Dominik follow both screenings. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456. July 7, 8 p.m. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528. July 8, 8 p.m. $40; $35 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

The Thin Man (1934) Shot in two weeks on a B-movie budget, the peerless combination of William Powell and Myrna Loy as the elegant, fast-talking, crime-solving duo Nick and Nora Charles, makes the film sparkle and pop like bubbles in a glass of champagne. Based on normally hard-boiled writer Dashiell Hammett’s novel of the same name, the screenplay was written by the celebrated married screenwriters Albert Hackett and Frances Goodrich. The film also stars Maureen O’Sullivan, Cesar Romero and the loyal and lovable fox-terrier Asta. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. July 7, 8:15 p.m. July 8, 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. July 9, 2:30 p.m. $10; $8 for seniors. No credit cards. www.oldtownmusichall.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." CAPTION Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Bobby Cannavale star in Sony's "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." CAPTION "My Little Pony" trailer "My Little Pony" trailer CAPTION Andy Serkis' directorial debut, "Breathe," stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. Andy Serkis' directorial debut, "Breathe," stars Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy. CAPTION Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in "A Ghost Story." Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in "A Ghost Story." CAPTION Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano star in "The Big Sick" trailer. Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano star in "The Big Sick" trailer.

calendar@latimes.com