Movie openings: July 7

Tom Holland slips into the role of the world’s most famous arachnid superhero in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star for filmmaker David Lowery in the supernatural tale “A Ghost Story,” and Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon unleash their delightful brand of humor in “Lost in Paris.”

July 7

Austin Found Tired of her dull life, a woman plots to have her tween daughter kidnapped — for just a month or two — in the hopes of turning her family into celebrities. With Linda Cardellini, Kirsten Schaal, Craig Robinson. Written by Brenna Graziano; story by Will Raee. Directed by Raee. (1:35) NR.

Cartels A hit squad bears down on a crime boss-turned-informant under the protection of U.S. marshals. With Steven Seagal, Georges St. Pierre, Luke Goss. Written by Keoni Waxman and Richard Beattie. Directed by Waxman. (1:35) R.

The Confessions The head of the International Monetary Fund dies mysteriously at a German resort during a global economic conference. With Connie Nielsen, Toni Servillo, Daniel Auteuil, Lambert Wilson. Directed by Roberto Andò. (1:48) NR.

Do You Take This Man Anthony Rapp and Jonathan Bennett play grooms-to-be hosting their friends and family for their wedding. With Alyson Hannigan, Thomas Dekker, Mackenzie Astin. Written and directed by Joshua Tunick. (1:32) NR.

Bret Curry / A24 A scene from the film "A Ghost Story." A scene from the film "A Ghost Story." (Bret Curry / A24)

A Ghost Story A dead man returns as a specter to his suburban home to comfort his wife but finds what he knew to be his life slipping away. With Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara. Written and directed by David Lowery. (1:27) R.

Harmonium A Japanese family takes an old acquaintance of the husband into their home with disturbing results. With Tadanobu Asano, Mariko Tsutsui, Kanji Furutachi. Written and directed by Kôji Fukada. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:58) NR.

The Incomparable Rose Hartman Documentary on the irascible veteran photographer, who made her name shooting fashion shows and the New York City social scene. Directed by Otis Mass. (1:11) NR.

Lost in Paris A small-town Canadian librarian arrives in France, discovers her elderly aunt is missing and encounters a roguish vagabond. Written by, directed by and starring Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon. With Emmanuelle Riva. In French and English with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

Mali Blues Four West African musicians flee from religious extremists to play their music in this documentary. Directed by Lutz Gregor. In English, French, Bambara and Tamasheq with English subtitles. (1:33) NR.

Pop Aye A Thai architect hits the road with an elephant he knew when he was a boy and encounters an eccentric assortment of people along the way. With Penpak Sirikul, Thaneth Warakulnukroh. Directed by Kirsten Tan. In Thai with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.

The Sea After the death of his wife, a man returns to the seaside community where he spent his childhood summers. With Ciaran Hinds, Sinead Cusack, Ruth Bradley, Charlotte Rampling, Natasha McElhone, Rufus Sewell. Written by John Banville. Directed by Stephen Brown. (1:26) NR.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fresh off his adventures with the Avengers, Peter Parker adjusts to life as a webslinger and faces off against the villainous Vulture. With Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Donald Glover. Written by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Jon Watts & Christopher Ford and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Directed by Watts. (2:13) PG-13.

