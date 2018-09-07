The Moviegoer, Sept. 9-15

Barry Lyndon Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of a 19th century Thackeray novel stars Ryan O’Neal as the title character, an Irish rogue who manages to marry into British aristocracy, though uneasily. The 1975 film, noted for its candlelit interior scenes, will be introduced by Leon Vitali, subject of the recent documentary “Filmworker.” Vitali, who plays Lyndon’s stepson and foil in the film, gave up acting to work exclusively behind the scenes with Kubrick for the rest of the director’s life. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. Sep. 9, 7:30 p.m. $8-$12.