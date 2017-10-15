L.A. movie openings, Oct. 20

Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” highlight the limited releases. The firestorm drama “Only The Brave,” with Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges, “The Snowman,” a thriller starring Michael Fassbender, “Geostorm,” an environmental disaster film starring Gerard Butler, “Same Kind of Different as Me,” a faith-based drama with Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger and Djimon Hounsou and “Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” are the week’s wide releases.

Oct. 20

The Bachelors

A widower and his teenage son move cross country for a job at a private school, where two women help them deal with their grief. With J.K. Simmons, Josh Wiggins, Julie Delpy, Kevin Dunn, Odeya Rush. Written and directed by Kurt Voelker. NR.

The Departure

Japanese punk-turned-Zen priest Ittetsu Nemoto helps suicidal people in this documentary. Directed by Lana Wilson. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:27) NR.

For Ahkeem

Documentary on a 17-year-old North St. Louis girl fights to improve her life in an alternative high school in the face of racial and economic injustice. Directed by Jeremy S. Levine, Landon Van Soest. (1:30) NR.

The Fortress

Lee Byung-hun stars in this 17th-century historical drama about the Qing Dynasty's invasion of Korea. With Kim Yoon-seok, Park Hae-il and Go Soo. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:20) NR.

Geostorm

The web of satellites designed to protect the Earth from extreme climate change begins attacking it. With Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia. Written by Dean Devlin & Paul Guyot. Directed by Devlin. (1:49) PG-13.

Heal

Documentary on how the mnd and spirit affect the health of the human body. Featuring Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, Marianne Williamson. Written and directed by Kelly Noonan Gores. (1:45) NR.

Human Flow

Artist and activist Ai Weiwei directed this documentary on the worldwide refugee crisis. (2:20) PG-13.

Jane

Documentary profiles acclaimed primatologist Jane Goodall and her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. Directed by Brett Morgan. (1:30) NR.

Jungle

An adventure in the Amazon turns terrifying for a young man and his companions. With Daniel Radcliffe, Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson. Written by Justin Monjo, based on the memoir by Yossi Ghinsberg. Directed by Greg McLean. (1:25) R.

Killing Gunther

A crew of rookie assassins sets out to kill the most infamous hitman of them all. With Taran Killam, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bobby Moynihan, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Simone, Allison Tolman. Written and directed by Killam. (1:32) R.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

A surgeon befriends a fatherless teen and unwittingly introduces him to his family with frightening results. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos. Directed by Lanthimos. (2:01) R.

Leatherface

A troubled child goes to prison for 10 years, escapes and embarks on a rampage of terror in this Texas Chansaw Massacre prequel. With Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman, Vanessa Grasse. Written by Seth M. Sherwood. Directed by Julien Maury, Alexandre Bustillo. (1:30) NR.

Never Here

An artist lies to protect her lover, claiming to have witnessed crime. With Mireille Enos, Sam Shepard, Goran Visnjic, Vincent Piazza. Written and directed by Camille Thoman. (1:50) R.

Nightworld

A former LAPD officer's new job as the head of security of a building in Sofia, Bulgaria, uncovers a terrifying force. With Jason London, Robert Englund, Gianni Capaldi. Writtten by Loris Curci, Dimitar Hristov, Barry Keating, Milan Konjevic. Directed by Patricio Valladares. (1:32) NR.

One of Us

Documentary focuses on three people who fear retribution for attempting to leave New York's close-knit Hasidic community. Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. (1:35) NR.

Only the Brave

The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a unit of firefighters facing a momentous fire. With Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly. Written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer; based on a GQ article by Sean Flynn. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:13) PG-13.

The Paris Opera

Filmmakers go behind the scenes during a season at the famed French arts organization in this documentary. Featuring Benjamin Millepied, Stéphane Lissner, Philippe Jordan. Directed by Jean-Stéphane Bron. In French with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.

Same Kind of Different as Me