L.A. movie openings, Oct. 20

Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” highlight the limited releases. The firestorm drama “Only The Brave,” with Josh Brolin and Jeff Bridges, “The Snowman,” a thriller starring Michael Fassbender, “Geostorm,” an environmental disaster film starring Gerard Butler, “Same Kind of Different as Me,” a faith-based drama with Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger and Djimon Hounsou and “Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” are the week’s wide releases.
Oct. 20
The Bachelors
A widower and his teenage son move cross country for a job at a private school, where two women help them deal with their grief. With J.K. Simmons, Josh Wiggins, Julie Delpy, Kevin Dunn, Odeya Rush. Written and directed by Kurt Voelker. NR.
The Departure
Japanese punk-turned-Zen priest Ittetsu Nemoto helps suicidal people in this documentary. Directed by Lana Wilson. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:27) NR.
For Ahkeem
Documentary on a 17-year-old North St. Louis girl fights to improve her life in an alternative high school in the face of racial and economic injustice. Directed by Jeremy S. Levine, Landon Van Soest. (1:30) NR.
The Fortress
Lee Byung-hun stars in this 17th-century historical drama about the Qing Dynasty's invasion of Korea. With Kim Yoon-seok, Park Hae-il and Go Soo. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. In Korean with English subtitles. (2:20) NR.
Geostorm
The web of satellites designed to protect the Earth from extreme climate change begins attacking it. With Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris, Andy Garcia. Written by Dean Devlin & Paul Guyot. Directed by Devlin. (1:49) PG-13.
Heal
Documentary on how the mnd and spirit affect the health of the human body. Featuring Deepak Chopra, Bruce Lipton, Marianne Williamson. Written and directed by Kelly Noonan Gores. (1:45) NR.
Human Flow
Artist and activist Ai Weiwei directed this documentary on the worldwide refugee crisis. (2:20) PG-13.
Jane
Documentary profiles acclaimed primatologist Jane Goodall and her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees. Directed by Brett Morgan. (1:30) NR.
Jungle
An adventure in the Amazon turns terrifying for a young man and his companions. With Daniel Radcliffe, Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Joel Jackson. Written by Justin Monjo, based on the memoir by Yossi Ghinsberg. Directed by Greg McLean. (1:25) R.
Killing Gunther
A crew of rookie assassins sets out to kill the most infamous hitman of them all. With Taran Killam, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bobby Moynihan, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Simone, Allison Tolman. Written and directed by Killam. (1:32) R.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
A surgeon befriends a fatherless teen and unwittingly introduces him to his family with frightening results. With Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Bill Camp, Alicia Silverstone. Written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos. Directed by Lanthimos. (2:01) R.
Leatherface
A troubled child goes to prison for 10 years, escapes and embarks on a rampage of terror in this Texas Chansaw Massacre prequel. With Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Sam Strike, Sam Coleman, Vanessa Grasse. Written by Seth M. Sherwood. Directed by Julien Maury, Alexandre Bustillo. (1:30) NR.
Never Here
An artist lies to protect her lover, claiming to have witnessed crime. With Mireille Enos, Sam Shepard, Goran Visnjic, Vincent Piazza. Written and directed by Camille Thoman. (1:50) R.
Nightworld
A former LAPD officer's new job as the head of security of a building in Sofia, Bulgaria, uncovers a terrifying force. With Jason London, Robert Englund, Gianni Capaldi. Writtten by Loris Curci, Dimitar Hristov, Barry Keating, Milan Konjevic. Directed by Patricio Valladares. (1:32) NR.
One of Us
Documentary focuses on three people who fear retribution for attempting to leave New York's close-knit Hasidic community. Directed by Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. (1:35) NR.
Only the Brave
The story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a unit of firefighters facing a momentous fire. With Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, Jennifer Connelly. Written by Ken Nolan and Eric Warren Singer; based on a GQ article by Sean Flynn. Directed by Joseph Kosinski. (2:13) PG-13.
The Paris Opera
Filmmakers go behind the scenes during a season at the famed French arts organization in this documentary. Featuring Benjamin Millepied, Stéphane Lissner, Philippe Jordan. Directed by Jean-Stéphane Bron. In French with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.
Same Kind of Different as Me
An art dealer attempts to save his marriage by befriending a homeless man. With Greg Kinnear, Renée Zellweger, Djimon Hounsou, Jon Voight. Written by Michael Carney & Alexander Foard and Ron Hall, based on the book by Hall, Denver Moore and Lynn Vincent. Directed by Michael Carney. PG-13.
78/52
Documentary on the director Alfred Hitchcock’s famous Janet Leigh shower sequence from “Psycho.” Featuring Guillermo del Toro, Peter Bogdanovich, Bret Easton Ellis, Jamie Lee Curtis, Laryn Kusama, Eli Roth. Written and directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. (1:31) NR.
A Silent Voice: The Movie
The animated story of a young girl with a hearing disability, a bully and the challenges of adolescence. Voices of Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yuki. Written by Reiko Yoshida. Directed by Naoko Yamada. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:10) NR.
The Snowman
The leader of an elite detective squad fears a dormant serial killer is back in action. With Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, J.K. Simmons. Written by Matthew Carnahan, Søren Sveistrup, Peter Straughan, Hossein Amini; based on the book by Jo Nesbø. Directed by Tomas Alfredson. (1:59) R.
Somebody's Mother
Two sister struggle with maternal love and loss. With Gabriela Tollman, Evelyne Tollman, Brian Donovan. Written by Evelyne Tollman, Gabriela Tollman. Directed by Gabriela Tollman. (1:23) NR.
32 Pills
Filmmaker Hope Litoff traces the life and work of her artist sister Ruth, who committed suicide after decorating her loft like a stage set and leaving 15 suicide notes. (1:25) NR.
Thy Father's Chair
Documentary on Orthodox Jewish twins in Brooklyn who are forced to give up their secluded existence. Directed by Antonio Tibaldi and Alex Lora. (1:14) NR.
Tom of Finland
A gay Finnish military officer finds liberation through his art and in California after World War II. With Pekka Strang, Lauri Tilkanen, Werner Daehn and Jessica Grabowsky. Directed by Dome Karukoski. In Finnish, German and English with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.
Tragedy Girls
Amateur crime reporters take their newfound social media status to murderous heights. With Alexandra Shipp, Brianna Hildebrand, Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson. Written by Chris Lee Hill, Tyler MacIntyre, based on a screenplay by Justin Olson. Directed by MacIntyre. (1:30) R.
Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
The popular hyphenate follows up his 2016 horror comedy with a fright romp set at a haunted campground. With Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall. Written and directed by Perry. PG-13.
Where's the Money A young man from South Central must infiltrate an all-white fraternity to recover a bundle of stolen cash. With Andrew Bachelor, Terry Crews, Mike Epps, Kat Graham, Logan Paul, Method Man. Written by Ted Sperling, Benjamin Sutor, Scott Y. Zabielski; story by Dylan Sellers, Sperling. Directed by Zabielski. (1:26) R.
Wonderstruck
Two children separated by decades embark on parallel journeys to fill gaps in their lives. With Oakes Fegley, Millicent Simmonds, Julianne Moore, Jaden Michael, Cory Michael Smith, Tom Noonan, Michelle Williams. Written by Brian Selznick, based on his novel. Directed by Todd Haynes. (1:57) PG.
