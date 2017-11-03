The Moviegoer, Nov. 5-11

Pippi Longstocking Kiddee Matinees It’s difficult to explain the bemusing childhood pleasure of watching the badly dubbed but oh-so-fun Swedish films about Pippi Longstocking, the independent, resourceful and adventurous girl with gravity-defying ginger plaits and superhuman strength. The New Beverly is devoting a November’s worth of weekend matinees to the various iterations of the Pippi tales including two of the awkwardly dubbed Swedish originals starring Inger Nilsson beginning with Pippi Goes On Board (1969), Nov. 4-5, and continuing with Pippi in the South Seas (1970), Nov. 11-12. The more polished but less fun 1988 The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking, screens Nov. 18-19, and the 1997 animated feature Pippi Longstocking, Nov. 25-26. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 938-4038. Sat.-Sun. through Nov., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

Jack Gyllenhaal Double Feature The thoroughly likable actor will introduce two of his decidedly darker films starting with the cult classic, Donnie Darko (2001), a sci-fi tragi-comedy about a teen (Gyllenhaal) who may or may not be receiving apocalyptic messages from a giant demonic rabbit only he can see. “Harvey” this ain’t. Writer-director Richard Kelly’s feature debut also stars Jena Malone, Drew Barrymore and Gyllenhaal’s sibling, Maggie. In writer-director Dan Gilroy’s 2014 thriller Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal was widely praised for his performance as a psychopath who works as a freelance cameraman capturing violent, late-night footage for a local TV station. Rene Russo and Bill Paxton co-star. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-1528. Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. www.americancinematheque.com

Laemmle Throwback Thursdays: Film Noir L.A. private eye Mike Hammer (Ralph Meeker) picks up a desperate and mysterious hitchhiker (Cloris Leachman in her film debut) and finds himself at the center of both a murder case and the search for a veritable Pandora’s box in director Robert Aldrich’s 1955 noir classic Kiss Me Deadly. Maxine Cooper and Gaby Rodgers co-star. Other films in the series include director Robert Altman’s neo-noir, The Long Goodbye (1973), starring Elliott Gould as Philip Marlowe, Nov. 16; and the Neil Simon-penned murder-mystery satire Murder by Death (1976), Nov. 30. Laemmle NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, (310) 478-3836. “Kiss Me Deadly,” Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m. $12; $9 for ages 62+. www.laemmle.com

The Gold Rush Charlie Chaplin wrote, directed and starred in this charming 1925 silent about a hapless prospector who battles blizzards, Klondike oafs, hunger, and even a bear all in the hopes of finding a little gold and winning the heart of a winsome dance hall girl (Georgia Hale). A timeless classic. With live accompaniment on the Mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo, (310) 322-2592. Nov. 10, 8:15 p.m.; Nov. 11, 2:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $10; $8 for ages 62+; no credit cards. oldtownmusichall.org

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." John Cena is Ferdinand the bull in "Ferdinand." CAPTION Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba star in "Molly's Game." CAPTION Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and the rest of the Bellas are back for one more run in "Pitch Perfect 3." CAPTION Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg star in the trailer for Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World." Kevin Spacey, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg star in the trailer for Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World." CAPTION Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread." Daniel Day-Lewis stars in the trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson's "Phantom Thread."

calendar@latimes.com