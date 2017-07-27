Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' takes on a tragedy then — and now

Tucked behind a sleepy tree-lined road, David Senak’s home gives the impression of suburban peace. A welcome flag hangs from the window. The garden is well-tended. On a recent afternoon, young neighbors were having a lacrosse catch.‎

But the idyll conceals a roiling past. Senak is the ur-symbol of law enforcement run amok. And his bid at a life of quiet anonymity — ‎made clear via a door-slam by a companion when a reporter came knocking — may be reaching an end.‎

Fifty years ago this week, the former Detroit policeman led a contingent that according to eyewitness testimony rounded up, intimidated, beat and shot an innocent group of mainly African Americans during the city's 1967 civil unrest. The ordeal, at the Algiers Motel, left three young men dead and many others battered. Senak and his fellow cops never served any jail time, and the incident was little known outside Detroit. ‎In recent years he has led a non-descript life in a predominantly white middle-class community about 45 minutes outside the city.

But the secrecy is now melting away, thanks to a jolting new movie from Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) that arrives in theaters Friday in limited release.

"Detroit" trailer starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell and John Krasinski. "Detroit" trailer starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell and John Krasinski. See more videos

Titled “Detroit,” the film takes those events and, with the renamed character of Philip Krauss (played by young British actor Will Poulter), gives new expression to Senak and his cohort’s actions.‎

Bigelow infuses that summer night with the urgent viscerality of her overseas war films and the racial boldness of early-era Spike Lee. At a moment of national division — between the working and the wealthy, between Black and Blue Lives Matter movements — “Detroit” pushes us in a new direction. It not only offers a fresh read on a familiar sadness but reprograms the way cinema can process tragedy.‎

By portraying an All-American city that has repeatedly failed to bridge racial divides, where wealth and poverty are sharply delineated by neighborhood and neighborhood by color, the film has an impact greater than its scope. “Detroit” not only illuminates the police-minority dynamic in a Midwestern city circa 1967 — it sheds light on everywhere else right now.

DEEP SCARS

“So Dismukes would have seen the muzzle flash from there,” Bigelow said, gesturing to a faded office building on Woodward Avenue as she referred to a security guard who was at the scene that night. “And he went to get his gun, and that’s when the police came around and entered here."

The director is standing on the site of what was once the Algiers, where the three African Americans — Aubrey Pollard, Carl Cooper and Fred Temple — were killed that night.‎‎‎

Re-teaming with her longtime screenwriter Mark Boal, Bigelow starts the story at the beginning. The beginning beginning. A hopeful African American migration from the South to Detroit, the film relates in an animated sequence, soon yields to economic despair, segregated geography and frayed relations with a mostly white police force. The riot/rebellion, is seen in this context; when the first items are taken from a store on July 23, it comes off not as wanton looting but as the pipe-burst of decades of backed-up resentment.

The movie soon arcs to the early hours of July 26 as told by the comprehensive if at times competing accounts of court proceedings, newspaper stories, police reports and (more loosely, as rights were not sold) a book from Pulitzer winner John Hersey. Essentially, on that evening three white policemen — characters based on the 23-year-old Senak as well as the now-deceased Ronald August and Robert Paille —storm the annex after gunshots are said to be coming from its direction.

There they impose a reign of terror on about a half-dozen black men and two white women in a putative search for a gun. (None was ever found.) They make the civilians face a wall for hours, with Krauss in particular threatening, mocking and attacking them as part of a violent power-trip. (He and other officers use a highly cruel interrogation tactic known as the “death game.”) Also present, and morally conflicted, is the black security guard, Melvin Dismukes, played by John Boyega.

The scarring runs deep even for those who survive. That includes an honored Vietnam Veteran named Greene, based on the real-life Robert Greene, who’d come to Detroit from Kentucky looking for work (Anthony Mackie); a bandmate of Temple’s in Motown act the Dramatics named Cleveland Larry Reed (Algee Smith); and two women from Ohio, Julie Hysell (Hannah Murray) and Karen Malloy (Kaitlyn Dever), staying at the Algiers.

Bigelow says she made the movie because she felt events in Ferguson, Mo., left her no moral choice.

I heard this story and it made me realize there was inequity that needed to see the light of day. It happened 50 years ago and yet it felt contemporary. — Kathryn Bigelow

“The Michael Brown acquittal had just come in, and like many people I had the feeling ‘is this justice? How can this happen?’” she said at an earlier meeting in New York, referring to a grand jury’s decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson. “And then I heard this story and it made me realize there was inequity that needed to see the light of day. It happened 50 years ago and yet it felt contemporary.”

She and Boal applied the filmmaking techniques and dirt-under-their-fingernails research of “Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark.” Indeed, the movie is in a sense a third part of a trilogy, a story of Americans at war abroad leading to Americans at war to protect the homeland, then finally giving way to an America at war with itself.

The spot where the Algiers stood is just an overgrown field now, one more hollowed-out space in a neighborhood that has fallen on hard times. There is not even a plaque.

Bigelow would visit this site often in preproduction, even as she wound up shooting in Massachusetts for tax reasons. “It gave us grounding. I would just come here with the art department or the camera department and bring it all to life in my head. It’s hallowed ground, really.” Then she swiveled her head around the innocuous surroundings.

“This is the site of a horrible crime,” she said. “And you’d never know it.”

‘HE JUST WHACKED ME’

Julie Delaney, nee Hysell, needed no monument to jog her memory. As she visited the Algiers site one morning this week, she recounted the details like they happened yesterday.

“One of the officers said ‘put your hands up’ and told us to stand up and then he just whacked me upside the head,” she said, describing how the cops stormed into Greene’s room after she and Malloy took shelter there.

Jeffrey Sauger / Jeffrey Sauger for Los Angeles T Julie Hysell-Delaney, who was in the Algiers Motel during the uprising in 1967. Julie Hysell-Delaney, who was in the Algiers Motel during the uprising in 1967. (Jeffrey Sauger / Jeffrey Sauger for Los Angeles T)

People were begging for their lives. I just kept thinking ‘they killed three people, and there’s one person they haven’t taken, then I’m next.’ — Julie Delaney

Delaney, then a teenager, had joined up with Malloy and followed some bands to Detroit that summer of 1967. They were at the Algiers because it cost barely $10 a night. Now in her late 60s and a hairdresser on Hollywood sets, she had come from her home in the South for a rare return trip to where the trauma had occurred.