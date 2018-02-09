First person: Diane Warren reminisces about each of her nine Oscar nominated songs

I was having dinner with my friend Jackie Fuchs and she mentioned her cousin had written a movie about Thurgood Marshall that Reggie Hudlin, whom I had met when he produced the Oscars, was directing. I called Reggie to ask if he wanted a song for the movie, and he said yes and sent me the script. After reading it I wrote down the lines "it all means nothing if you don't stand up for something" because it represented who Thurgood was. He stood up in a time when it was a huge risk to do that. I came in to work and listened to Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" over and over. I wanted to capture that stirring inspiring kind of song that was a call to action. I wrote the chorus pretty quickly. I wanted it to be a song that would make you want to change the world. Then I thought, what if there was a rap on it, which you would never hear in this kind of song and it would be a really cool mashup of genres. I thought no one would be better than Common, and we had previously talked about doing something together. Not even a week later, I was on the way to Sundance and he was right behind me on the plane! I sang him the chorus, and he said send the song ASAP. The next day, he wanted to be a part it. It was so meant to be. What's amazing about this song is that so many people and different causes have embraced it, from the ACLU to NAACP to CNN Heroes to Stand Up to Cancer to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and others. This song is about integrity. It's about standing up because in the times we are living in, we cannot afford not to.