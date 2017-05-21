Movie events and revivals: May 21-27

Stop Making Sense (1984) was director Jonathan Demme’s first foray into documentary concert films. Shot during a three-night engagement at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, the film captured the avant-garde band Talking Heads at the peak of its fame and success and is widely considered one of the best of its genre. After Demme’s death in April, the band’s frontman, David Byrne, wrote in a tribute on the musician’s website, “[Demme’s] skill was to see the show almost as a theatrical ensemble piece, in which the characters and their quirks would be introduced to the audience.”

American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456. $12; $8 for Cinematheque members. May 27, 8:30 p.m. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

Acropolis Cinema, Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. www.acropoliscinema.com Los Angeles premiere of Wet Woman in the Wind (2016). Wed., 8:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Rear Window (1954). May 21, 7:30 p.m. Five Came Back (2017). Discussion to follow with director Laurent Bouzereau. May 25, 7:30 p.m. Fargo (1996). May 26, 7:30 p.m. All Night One-Word Weird-A-Thon: Roar (1981), Nukie (1987), R.O.T.O.R. (1987), Congo (1995), THINGS (1993), Matilda (1978). Contests, free pizza and snacks. May 27, 7:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Vatel (2000). May 21, 5:30 p.m. L.A. Ola: Mimosas (2016). Discussion to follow with director Oliver Laxe. May 21, 7:30 p.m. Preview of Syfy series Blood Drive (2017). May 24, 7:30 p.m. Seven Samurai (1954). May 26, 7:30 p.m. Stop Making Sense (1984). May 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510 www.cinefamily.org Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992). May 21, 5:30 p.m., May 22, 7:30 p.m. Messiah of Evil (1973). May 24, 7:30 p.m. Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars: Star Wars Mixtape. Thu., 10:15 p.m. Lina Wertmüller Series: Swept Away (1974). May 25-26, 7:30 p.m. Get High Watch Wrestling with Ron Funches & X-Pac. May 26, 10:30 p.m. Tales from the Hood (1995), with director Rusty Cundieff in person. May 26, midnight. Lina Wertmüller Series: Behind the White Glasses (2016). May 27, 5 p.m.

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. www.cinespia.org North by Northwest (1959). May 27, gates, 6:45 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

Cine insomnia, Landmark Nuart, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. (310) 473-8530 www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie (1995). May 26, midnight. The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). Sat., midnight.

Culture Vulture, Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino; Claremont 5, Claremont. www.laemmle.com/culturevulture Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back (2016). Mon., 7:30 p.m., Tue., 1 p.m.

Eat/See/Hear, Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles. www.eatseehear.com Pulp Fiction (1994). Sat., doors, 5:30 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

El Capitan, 6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (818) 845-3110, elcapitantheatre.com/ Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Thu., 3 p.m. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Thu., 7 p.m.

Garifuna International Indigenous Film Festival, The Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. (310) 663-5813 www.garifunafilmfestival.com Shorts premiere: Being Embera, Owners of the Forest, Freedom Brasil, Identity, Semunying, Mis Taken. May 21, 2 p.m. Closing Reception: Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer. May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (310) 443-7000 www.hammer.ucla.edu How to Start a Revolution (2011). May 23, 7:30 p.m. Flux, Summer 2017: Short films, music videos, performances. May 24, 7:30 p.m.

JPL/CalTech Screening, CalTech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. (626) 395-3847 To the Rescue (2017). May 23, 7:30 p.m.

LACMA, Bing Theatre, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 857-6010 www.lacma.org/events-calendar Journey Into Fear (1942). May 23, 1 p.m.

La La Land in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration, Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. www.hollywood.bowl-ca.com La La Land (2016). May 26-27, 8 p.m.

Landmark Nuart, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. (310) 473-8530 www.landmarktheatres.com/los-angeles/nuart-theatre Cine insomnia: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992). May 26, midnight.