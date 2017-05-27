Movie events and revivals: May 28-June 3

On Memorial Day, the American Cinematheque will present five World War II documentaries from the directors featured in Laurent Bouzereau’s new documentary series Five Came Back (Netflix). Frank Capra’s Oscar-winning Prelude to War (1942), a look at the threat of the Axis powers, screens at 3 p.m. John Ford’s How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943), a long-classified training film commissioned by the CIA precursor, the Office of Strategic Services, screens at 4 p.m. William Wyler’s The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), about the storied B-2 bomber and its crew, screens at 5 p.m. Nazi Concentration and Prison Camps (1945), George Stevens’ chronicle of the atrocities at the death camps, was used as evidence at the Nuremberg trials. 6 p.m. John Huston’s Let There Be Light (1946), narrated by the director’s father, Walter Huston, takes a post-war look at the psychological trauma of combat soldiers. 7 p.m. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528. Tickets are free with reservations. May 29, 3 p.m. www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/

Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Hollywood. www.oscars.org/events A Celebration of the David Shepard Film Collection. Georges Méliès’ The Eclipse: Courtship of the Sun and Moon (L'éclipse du soleil en pleine lune) (1907), and other rare silent films. Commentary by film critic Leonard Maltin and film historian and preservationist Serge Bromberg. May 30, 7:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. (310) 260-1528 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Lawrence of Arabia (1962). May 28, 7:30 p.m. World War II Documentaries: Prelude to War (1942), How to Operate Behind Enemy Lines (1943), The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944), Nazi Concentration Camps (1945), Let There Be Light (1946). May 29. 3 p.m. The Sorrow and the Pity (1969). Presented with UCLA Ophuls Festival. Director Marcel Ophüls will introduce the film. June 2, 7:30 p.m. The Iron Giant (1999). June 3, 3 p.m. Ophüls Festival: Lola Montès (1955) and Liebelei (1933). Discussion between the films with Marcel Ophüls’ son, Max. June 3, 7:30 p.m.

American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. (323) 466-3456 www.americancinemathequecalendar.com/ Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001). May 28, 7:30 p.m. Bette vs. Joan Marathon: All About Eve (1950), Mildred Pierce (1945), The Star (1952), Possessed (1947). May 29, 2 p.m. Samí Blood (2016). Discussion to follow with director Amanda Kernell. May 31, 7:30 p.m. Cinematic Void 2017: The Fly (1986) and Possession (1981). June 2, 7:30 p.m. Urania Descending (2016). Discussion to follow with director Tav Falco. Spielberg Theatre at the Egyptian. June 2-3, 7:30 p.m. Etheria Film Night Shorts Program: Best Sci-Fi, Horror, Action Shorts by Emerging Women Directors. Discussion to follow with directors. June 3, 7:30 p.m.

BuddhaFest, Writers Guild Theater, 135 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills www.buddhafest.org Three days of movies, music and teachings focusing on mindfulness and compassion kick off with a tribute to Leonard Cohen and a screening of Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005). June 2, 7:30 p.m. Continues June 3-4.

The Cinefamily, Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles. (323) 655-2510 www.cinefamily.org Lina Wertmüller Series: Seven Beauties (1975). May 28, 7:30 p.m. Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars: Star Wars Mixtape. May 28, 10:15 p.m. The Five Minutes Game: 2017 Edition. May 29, 5 p.m. Wertmüller: Love & Anarchy (1973). June 1, 7:30 p.m. Mystery Meat. June 1, 10:30 p.m. Vintage Anime Mixtape. June 2, 10:30 p.m. The Captive (1915). June 3, 2 p.m. Wertmüller: The Seduction of Mimi (1972). June 3, 5 p.m. Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine (2017). June 3, 8 p.m. Wild at Heart (1990). June 3, midnight.

Cinespia, Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood. www.cinespia.org Clueless (1995). May 28, gates, 6:45 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m. Wayne’s World (1992). June 3, gates, 7:15 p.m., movie, 9 p.m.

Culture Vulture, Royal, West L.A.; Playhouse 7, Pasadena; Town Center 5, Encino; Claremont 5, Claremont. www.laemmle.com/culturevulture Conduct! Every Move Counts (2016). May 29, 7:30 p.m., May 30, 1 p.m.

Dances With Films: Year 20 TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. danceswithfilms.com/schedule/ More than 150 independent films, documentaries, short films, music videos, and television and web pilots. June 1-June 11.

Downtown Independent, 251 S. Main St., Los Angeles. http://www.downtownindependent.com/events Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent (2016). May 28, 5:30 p.m.; May 29-30, June 1, 7:30 p.m.; May 31, 5 p.m.

Eat/See/Hear, L.A. State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., Los Angeles. www.eatseehear.com Friday (1995). June 3., doors, 5:30 p.m., movie, 8:30 p.m.

Film Independent/IFC Present, Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles. (213) 623-3233 www.acehotel.com/losangeles/theatre Band Aid (2017). May 30, doors, 7 p.m., movie, 8 p.m.