New video: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is a flavorful, relatable breakout rom-com hit

Some of the most exciting television of the mid-’70s was produced by Top Value Television, a collective of guerrilla artists, journalists and hustlers who took lightweight portable video cameras into the places where the networks couldn’t or wouldn’t go. Paul Goldsmith’s documentary “TVTV: Video Revolutionaries” tells the story of how the group went from being an upstart media outlet at the 1972 political conventions to finding a home at PBS and later NBC for the intimate documentaries they made about everything from Oscar night to the Super Bowl to Bob Dylan. The anecdotes are fun — if a bit haphazardly assembled — but the real value here is the copious footage of TVTV productions, as immediate and provocative as ever.