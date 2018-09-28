New video: 'Eighth Grade' is a sublime and profound look at the world of a young teen

Everyday teen angst becomes the stuff of both sublime comedy and profound human drama in “Eighth Grade,” writer-director Bo Burnham’s report on what life is like for young teens these days. Elsie Fisher plays Kayla, who spends her mornings and afternoons suffering through the final week of middle school, while using her spare time to document her daily routine online, for a nonexistent audience. Then an awkward class party and an invitation to hang out with a cooler high school crowd rock Kayla’s world, pushing her to question who she is and where she’s heading over the next few years. An excellent performance by Fisher — and by Josh Hamilton as her worried single dad — captures the complex emotions and special challenges that come with being poised between childhood and adulthood.