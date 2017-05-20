New video: 'Get Out' is both social commentary and a scary night at the movies

New on Blu-ray

“Get Out” (Universal DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.98; also available on VOD; also available on VOD)

Perhaps the biggest movie phenomenon of 2017, the satirical horror film “Get Out” marks an impressive feature filmmaking debut for writer-director Jordan Peele, previously best-known for the sketch comedy series “Key & Peele.” Daniel Kaluuya plays an accomplished black photographer who spends a weekend with his white girlfriend (Allison Williams) at the home of her too-welcoming liberal parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener). Before long, the hero figures out something's dangerously wrong with his hosts, though not before several social interactions that cross the line between “gracious” and “condescending.” Peele spoofs the subtle racism of well-meaning progressives, while also crafting a genre film filled with real suspense and pulse-pounding chases. “Get Out” works both as social commentary and as a scary night at the movies.

Special features: Deleted scenes (including an alternate ending), featurettes and commentary tracks.

VOD

“AWOL” (available Tuesday)

The talented Lola Kirke and Breeda Wool give two of the best performances of their young careers in director Deb Shoval’s debut feature “AWOL,” as a couple of small-town women who fall for each other at an inopportune time. Kirke plays Joey, a teenager who enlists in the military then hesitates when it’s time to leave home. Wool is Rayna, a wife and mother who keeps her same-sex attractions a secret. Sensitively rendered and quietly heartbreaking, “AWOL” is as much about an economically depressed community’s lack of prospects — romantic or career-wise — as it is about a complicated love affair.

TV set of the week

“Vixen: The Movie” (Warner Bros. DVD, $19.98; Blu-ray, $19.99)

As a supplement to the CW’s “Arrowverse” shows (such as “The Flash” and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”), the network’s website as been posting the short, serialized animated adventures of a superhero named Vixen, who wears a magic totem that allows her to access the special abilities of various animals. “Vixen: The Movie” combines the first dozen episodes, adding additional footage to extend the running time to over an hour. Actors from the main CW shows provide the voices for the likes of Green Arrow and the Atom, while Megalyn Echikunwoke is terrific as the title character, a strong young woman who — thanks to the the wonders of animation — gets into wilder adventures than her live-action counterparts.

Special features: A behind-the-scenes featurette and bonus episodes of “Justice League Unlimited.”

From the archives

“The Jacques Rivette Collection: Limited Edition” (Arrow DVD/Blu-ray combo, $99.95)

French New Waver Jacques Rivette kicked off the early ’70s with two uncommonly ambitious films — “Out 1” and “Celine and Julie Go Boating” — and then had plans to make four interconnected movies in four different genres. “The Jacques Rivette Collection” contains the two finished features that came out of that project, the allegorical fantasy “Duelle” and the pirate thriller “Noroît,” as well as the arty mystery “Merry-Go-Round” that Rivette turned to while recovering from the nervous breakdown he suffered while shooting his incomplete tetralogy. A hearty assortment of bonus features fills in the gaps between the films, explaining what went on behind the scenes to derail what might’ve been one the master’s signature achievements.

Special features: Vintage interviews with Rivette, his casts and critic Jonathan Rosenbaum.

Three more to see

“Logan” (20th Century Fox DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99; 4K, $39.99; also available on VOD); “My Life as a Zucchini” (Universal DVD, $22.98; Blu-ray, $29.98); “The Great Wall” (Universal, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.98; also available on VOD)

