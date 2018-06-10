New video: 'Love, Simon' and 'Year of Spectacular Men'

The box set “Six Films by Nikolaus Geyrhalter” is anchored by a new Blu-ray edition of the Austrian documentarian’s best-known work: 2005’s “Our Daily Bread,” a darkly mesmerizing look at how the global food industry relies on grueling human labor and cruelty to animals. This collection presents a broad overview of Geyrhalter’s themes and style: from the more conventionally journalistic “Pripyat” (which interviews residents of Chernobyl, a decade after the disaster), “Over the Years” (which tracks the last employees of a failing textile mill from pre- to post-closure) and “Elsewhere” (which visits 12 communities way off the grid); to the more abstract “Abendland” (which stares silently at the people who work at night to keep Europe going) and what may be Geyrhalter’s ultimate statement-of-purpose, “Homo Sapiens” (consisting or entirely static shots of abandoned facilities).