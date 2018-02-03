New videos: 'Only the Brave' is old-fashioned — in a good way

The rugged wilderness adventure is refreshingly old-fashioned: the kind of movie that makes older film buffs sigh and say, "They don't make 'em like that anymore." A throwback to the days of macho directors like Howard Hawks and John Ford, the picture tells the true story of the wildfire-fighting Granite Mountain Hotshots, and the deadly 2013 Yarnell Hill fire. Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges, Andie MacDowell and Jennifer Connelly play the brave firemen and their family members, in an action-packed, at times tear-jerking eco-disaster tale, as much about the relationships between these people as it is about the specifics of extinguishing a blazing inferno — though there's plenty of the latter as well. "Only the Brave" was a box office disappointment when it came out last fall, getting lost among the Oscar bait and holiday blockbusters. That makes it ripe for discovery now that it's hitting home video.