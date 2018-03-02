Solution to the Oscar blahs: brackets!

Back in the 1980s, the awards ceremony and the hoops final used to be on the same night, but in the past 30 years, their respective ratings have gone in opposite directions. Despite the drama of the best picture flub, last year's telecast drew just 32.9 million viewers, the lowest total in nearly a decade. That number still dwarfs the ratings for the NCAA Championship Game, but the cumulative total of all 67 games leading up to the finals is a gold mine so large it has to be split among four different networks.