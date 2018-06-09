'The Year of Spectacular Me' is a family affair for Lea Thompson and daughters Madelyn and Zoey Deutch

It’s hard to know how influential or special something will be while you’re doing it, and so hard to appreciate and practice gratitude in the moment... Life is cumulative: It’s all the tiny little things along the way. But when I watched the movie for the first time, it wasn’t all the decisions of filmmaking I was reminded of that made this piece of art something I’m so proud of. It was the family dinners my parents were so adamant we had together every night growing up. It was the strength of my parents’ choice to not squash me and my sister’s spirits. It was the arguments we had but worked through and didn’t ignore. It was forgiveness. It was the love and support our family has had for one another. It’s all the tiny little things along the way.