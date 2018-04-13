How images — sometimes manipulated and altered — are shaping the seething world of our politics

Fleishman: We are deep in a climate of conspiracy. I think you're right in that manipulation has become an art form all its own. So many hands are working invisibly behind the scenes. What's notable is that the politics of the day have become crude and blunt — just turn on talk radio or follow a Trump tweet. But how political messages are deployed, and to whom, is an intricate grid of algorithms and personality profiles that reaches into our DNA to illicit passion. Facebook's admission that the personal information of as many as 87 million of its users was handed to a political consulting firm working to get Donald Trump elected is an example of how our private thoughts and images can be co-opted. They then can be fiddled with and repackaged back to us to get a candidate elected or become fodder in battles over race, immigration and abortion.