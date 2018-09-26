Gael García Bernal and director Alonso Ruizpalacios discuss the cultural politics of their art heist film "Museo"

Alonso Ruizpalacios: I think it's in the process of discovery, what the themes in the film are. They kind of reveal themselves, little by little, throughout the writing and the directing and then the shooting and then the editing. It wasn't straight away that I said, "Okay, I want to speak about this." It was little by little that we discovered that there was the question of national identity and who defines that, and related to the property of art as well. There was a very interesting way in which those two subjects spoke to each other.