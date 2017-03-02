'We have to keep rising up': Former NHL-er Anson Carter on Hollywood’s diversity hurdles

“Moonlight” is the first best-picture winner to deal heavily with LGBTQ issues — not to mention LGBTQ issues in a lower-income African American community — but for many in the industry, it’s only a drop in the bucket in the bid for more serious films about minorities.
It’s also a view espoused emphatically by Anson Carter, one of pro hockey’s trailblazing black players and co-host of MSG Network’s “The MSG Hockey Show.”
The NHL veteran — he played for the Bruins. Canucks, Oilers and (very briefly) the Kings over an 11-year career — was at the Oscars on Sunday as the guest of Sony Pictures Classics co-chief Tom Bernard.
“It's never enough, really,” Carter, 42, told The Times just before he walked into the Dolby Theatre for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ annual bash.
Even as he noted the success of films such as “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures,” Carter said the idea that a quota had been reached was misguided. “We have to keep rising up and making noise, making good films with people of color.”
Carter had a stellar career as an NHL center, notching at least 20 goals in five seasons before. He has described a climate of tolerance around the league during his playing career but did face overt acts of racism, particularly abroad.
The NHL and the academy have a few things in common: Both institutions are historically not seen as welcoming to African Americans but have sought to make strides in recent years. That may be bearing fruit in hockey; Thursday will see the NHL debut of Joshua Ho-Sang, a Canadian-born player with Jamaican, Chinese and Jewish roots who may be among the most diverse the NHL has ever seen.
Does Carter see the same progress in the prestige-film world?
The athlete said he was serious about how Hollywood might start changing its diversity approach. And he said it started with a mind-set.
“My thing was always to be taken seriously in a way that had nothing to do with race,” he said. “I wanted to play well enough they didn’t talk about me as a good black hockey player — they just talked about me as a good hockey player. And I think we need to achieve the same goal in movies.”
