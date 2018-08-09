Review: Beautifully wrought Brazilian drama ‘Araby’ takes us on a worker's lyrical journey

It’s when André happens upon Cristiano’s notebook and begins reading it that “Araby” changes course to give us the fable within the story, of how a man, in searching for a better life over the course of 10 years, came to where he is now. As narrated by the character of Cristiano himself from his journal entries (which we eventually learn were part of a theater class exercise), we discover a road saga of wandering, working and impermanence, where toil isn’t always rewarded, friendships are real until they’re not, and the glimmer of love can create an impression that lasts longer than the routine indignities in any long haul.