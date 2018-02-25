What's ahead for the cast and director following the mega-success of 'Black Panther'

"Black Panther's" leading man, Chadwick Boseman, who rose to fame playing real-life icons Jackie Robinson ("42"), James Brown ("Get on Up") and Thurgood Marshall ("Marshall"), will presumably have a long reign as King T'Challa of Wakanda, but he will be no less busy with other films. "Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins recently signed on to direct "Expatriate," a 1970s-set hijacking thriller, which Boseman co-wrote and will star in. Another film reported to be in development is a drama co-written by Boseman about the Rev. Jeffrey Brown, a Baptist minister devoted to lowering youth crime and gang violence in Boston.