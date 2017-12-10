Box office: 'Coco' works its magic for 3rd straight week ahead of 'Star Wars'

In advance of the highly anticipated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opening Friday, this week's box office remained virtually unchanged, with Disney's "Coco" maintaining the top spot for the third week in a row.

Despite losing 239 locations, the film raked in an estimated $18.3 million, a relatively small decline of 34%, for a cumulative gross of $135.5 million, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.

The Dia de Los Muertos-themed computer-animated movie, about a young boy who meets his ancestors in the Land of the Dead, was a hit both with audiences and critics. "Coco" earned a stellar A-plus rating on CinemaScore and a 97% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also unchanged, Warner Bros.' "Justice League" came in second place again, earning $9.6 million, a 42% drop, for a cumulative gross of $212 million.

Now in its fourth week, the latest effort from DC Comics earned mixed reviews, with a B+ rating on CinemaScore and a 41% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After coming in soft and failing to recoup the estimated $300 million it cost to make the film, Jon Berg, the Warner Bros. film executive in charge of production on the studio's DC superhero films, is stepping down. The next live-action DC film on the Warner Bros. schedule is "Aquaman," set for a December 2018 release.

Lionsgate's "Wonder" maintained the No. 3 spot in its fourth week, bringing in $8.5 million, only a 30% decline, for a cumulative average of $100.3 million.

Produced by Lionsgate, Participant Media, Walden Media and Mandeville Films for $20 million, the film stars Jacob Tremblay ("Room") and Julia Roberts. The story of a fifth-grade boy trying to cope with bullying because of a facial disfigurement, "Wonder" earned an A+ rating on CinemaScore and an 84% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A24's comedy "The Disaster Artist" expanded into 821 additional theaters, coming in fourth on the chart.

Now in its second week, the film, which chronicles the making of Tommy Wiseau's cult-classic "The Room," earned $6.4 million, a 431% increase, for a cumulative $8 million in earnings. Directed by and starring James Franco, the film earned a 95% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Dave Franco and Seth Rogen also star.

Rounding out the top five was Disney's "Thor: Ragnarok," now in its sixth week, which made $6.3 million this weekend, a 36% decline, for a cumulative $301 million in earnings. The film, which cost $180 million to make, also stars Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson.

The only wide release to debut this week, Broad Green Pictures' action comedy "Just Getting Started," premiered at No. 10 and earned $3.2 million. The film, which reviewer Kimber Myers said "lacks precision in every aspect but its on-the-nose dialogue" earned bad reviews across the board with a C rating on CinemaScore and a 9% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Ron Shelton ("Bill Durham"), it stars Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Rene Russo and George Wallace.

In wide release, Fox Searchlight's Oscar-bait "The Shape of Water," now in its second weekend, added 39 theaters and brought in $1.1 million, a per-screen average of $26,829 per theater, for a cumulative total of $1.3 million. Directed by Guillermo del Toro, the film stars Sally Hawkins as a mute cleaning lady working in a high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. "The Shape of Water," which earned a 95% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, took home the most L.A. honors at last weekend's Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. Awards.

In its third weekend, Focus Features' "Darkest Hour" expanded into 53 theaters and added $777,000 to its earnings for a per-screen average of $14,664 and a cumulative gross of $1.2 million. The film stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill as he attempts to unite Britain in the fight against Nazi Germany as Hitler's army rampages across Europe in 1940. John Hurt, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lily James also star.

Sony Classics' "Call Me By Your Name," also in its third weekend, earned $291,101 across nine locations for a per-screen average of $32,345 and a cumulative gross of $1.4 million. Starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet and directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film is another Oscar contender and was voted best picture at last weekend's L.A. Film Critics Assn. Awards.

Neon opened the Margot Robbie-led "I, Tonya" in four theaters this weekend with $245,602 (a per-theater average of $61,400). The true story of American figure skater Tonya Harding, the film chronicles one of the biggest scandals in sports history and earned a 90% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next week, Fox premieres animation "Ferdinand" and Disney debuts the highly anticipated "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Magnolia Pictures opens the comedy "Permanent" in limited release.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

calendar@latimes.com