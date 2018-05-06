'Avengers' continues to win the box-office war

Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate the box office and break records in its second weekend in theaters.
The film — which added $112.5 million in earnings in the U.S. and Canada, according to measurement firm ComScore — is now the fastest movie to cross $1 billion globally, accomplishing that feat in 11 days. Its cumulative North American gross stands at an estimated $450.8 million after the second-biggest domestic second weekend of all time.
Marvel's other entry, "Black Panther," has maintained its place in the top 10 for 12 consecutive weeks. This weekend the film added $3.5 million in domestic earnings for a cumulative $693.1 million.
Lionsgate-Pantelion's "Overboard" remake debuted in second place with $14.7 million.
The romantic comedy, starring Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, upends the roles of the 1987 film featuring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. "Overboard" earned mixed reviews, garnering an A-minus rating from audiences on CinemaScore and a 30% "rotten" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Paramount's "A Quiet Place," directed by and starring John Krasinski, continued to perform well in its fifth weekend, adding $7.6 million for a cumulative $159.9 million and coming in at No. 3.
In fourth place, STX Entertainment's "I Feel Pretty" starring Amy Schumer, now in its third weekend, added $4.9 million in earnings for a cumulative $37.8 million.
Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' "Rampage" added $4.6 million in its fourth weekend in theaters, for a cumulative $84.4 million.
Also new this week, Focus Features' "Tully" earned $3.2 million and came in at No. 6.
The R-rated dramatic comedy, written by Diablo Cody and starring Charlize Theron, follows a mother of three (Theron) who is gifted a night nanny by her brother. The film earned positive reviews from critics with an 89% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
The final new wide release of the week, Electric Entertainment's "Bad Samaritan," earned $1.7 million and came in at No. 10.
The horror thriller, about a valet who burglarizes the houses of his rich customers, earned a B-minus rating on CinemaScore and a 56% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Next week, Universal debuts the Gabrielle Union-led thriller "Breaking In" and Warner Bros. premieres the comedy "Life of the Party" starring Melissa McCarthy.