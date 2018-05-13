'Avengers' winning streak not threatened by 'Life of the Party'

"Avengers: Infinity War" easily attained the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for a third straight weekend, adding a mighty $61.8 billion in ticket sales. What's more, the Disney/Marvel pic launched to more than $200 million in China, giving it a global haul of more than $343 million this weekend.
All told, "Infinity War's" to-date North American total stands at $547.8 million. It continues to set records as its global tally of about $1.608 billion makes it the highest-grossing superhero film at the worldwide box office.
The Warner Bros. comedy "Life of the Party" had a respectable landing, even if no piece of Mother's Day weekend counter-programming was able to truly challenge the superheroes. The Melissa McCarthy film debuted at No. 2 at $18.5 million.
Heading into the weekend, the film, which follows a middle-aged woman who begins attending her daugther's university after a divorce, was expected to earn between $17 million and $22 million. The film earned relatively lackluster reviewers — it currently holds a 44% rotten rating on review aggreation site Rotten Tomates — but audiences graded it a B, according to polling firm Cinemascore.
The weekend's other top 10 necomer, Uinversal Pictures' PG-13 suspense film "Breaking In," bowed with $16.5 million. The film, starring Gabrielle Union as a mother who must rescue her two children from a hostage situation, ever-so-slightly bested pre-release predictions of $15 million. Yet reviewers were unkind, as its Rotten Tomatoes ranking stands at a paltry 27%.
Coming in at No. 4 was the lighthearted comedy "Overboard," which added $10 million in its second weekend for a total of $29.6 million.
In fifth place is Paramount's "A Quiet Place," which has now survived six weekends in the top five. This week, the thriller directed by John Krasinski, added $6.4 million i to bring its to-date tally to $169.5 million. A steady and somewhat unexected hit, a sequel is already in the works for the tense film, which has even been parioded by "Saturday Night Live."
STX's "I Feel Pretty" starring Amy Schumer landed at No. 6 after bringing in an additoinal $3.7 million. Now in iits fourth weekend, the film has earned a cummulative $43.9 million.
Warner Bros.' video game-inspired vehicle "Rampage," which stars Dwayne Johnson, earned $3.4 million and has thus far brought in $89.7 million.
The Diablo Cody-scriped and Jason Reitman-directed "Tully" from Focus Features is in its second week and sits at No. 8 after bringing in $2.2 million for a $7-million total.
"Black Panther," despite already being available digitally, is managing to hang around in the top 10 and finds itself at No. 9 this week, where it brought in another $1.9 million. In 13 weeks of release, the film has tallied an incredible $696.2 million.
Universal's "Blockers" rounds out the top-10 with $1.1 million, giving the comedy a total of $58.1 million.