'Incredibles 2' smashes records with biggest opening ever for animated film

The Pixar superhero movie "Incredibles 2" made 14 years of anticipation worth the wait for Disney, as the follow-up to 2004's "The Incredibles" smashed the record for highest animation debut of all time with an estimated $180 million in ticket sales for the U.S.and Canada, according to the measurement firm ComScore.
The film handily surpassed the previous record holder, Pixar’s "Finding Dory," which opened with $135 million in 2016. “Incredibles 2” also posted the No. 1 debut for a PG-rated film, another record previously held by "Finding Dory."
"Incredibles 2" opened above analysts' domestic predictions of $120 million to $140 million and also has amassed $51.5 million in international receipts. The film was a hit with audiences and critics, earning an A-plus rating on CinemaScore and a 94% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Of Pixar's 20 films, "Incredibles 2" is the seventh to earn an A-plus CinemaScore rating.
In second place, Warner Bros.' "Ocean's 8," now in its second weekend, added $19.5 million in ticket sales (a 53% drop), for a cumulative $79.2 million.
The studio also debuted "Tag" in third place. It earned $14.6 million, on par with analysts' predictions of $13 million to $15 million.
"Tag," released under Warner Bros.' New Line Cinema division, is an R-rated comedy about a group of friends who play an extreme version of the classic schoolyard game. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, earning a B-plus on CinemaScore and 56% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Featuring Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner, the film cost an estimated $28 million to make.
In fourth place: Disney's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," now in its fourth weekend. It added $9 million in earnings — a moderate 42% drop despite losing more than 1,100 locations — for a to-date total of $192.8 million.
Rounding out the top five, Fox's "Deadpool 2," now in its fifth week, added $8.8 million for a cumulative $294.7 million.
A24's "Hereditary," the horror film starring Toni Collette that has sharply divided critics and moviegoers, was bumped from the top five to No. 6 in its second weekend. The low budget film, written and directed by Ari Aster, added $7 million in ticket sales (a 48% drop, respectable for the horror genre) to reach a cumulative $27.2 million.
Sony's "Superfly" remake opened at No. 7 with $6.3 million after debuting Wednesday for a cumulative $8.4 million.
A modern update to the 1972 blaxploitation film, "Superfly" cost an estimated $16 million to make but failed to meet analysts' predictions of $10 million to $12 million. The film earned a B-plus rating on CinemaScore and a 54% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Vertical Entertainment premiered "Gotti" to disappointing results. The film, directed by Kevin Connolly and starring John Travolta as the mobster, gets a 0% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned just $1.7 million across 503 locations.
In limited release, Focus Features' breakout Mr. Rogers documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" earned $985,000 in 96 locations in its second weekend, for a total gross of $1.7 million.
Next week, Universal premieres the action movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom." The film has already posted a $111-million opening in China as well as $173.6 million in 51 territories for an international total of $370 million to date.