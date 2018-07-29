'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' dominates the box office as 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' disappoints

The summer of sequels continues as the sixth installment of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise handily dominated the box office this weekend.
Paramount's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" debuted in first place with $61.5 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to figures from measurement firm ComScore.
"Fallout," whose result is the best debut for the series, matched analysts' predictions of $50 million to $65 million and joins a short list of movie franchises that have managed to stay relevant after 20 years of new entries.
The $178-million movie stars Tom Cruise, 56, as super spy Ethan Hunt. It earned rave reviews with audiences and critics, with an A rating on CinemaScore and a 97% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
The "Mission: Impossible" franchise has been a consistent winner for Cruise and Paramount since 1996. The previous installment, "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" opened with $55 million in 2015 before grossing $682 million globally, with $195 million in ticket sales from the U.S. and Canada alone.
Universal's "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" maintained its second-place spot, getting the edge on last weekend’s top opener "The Equalizer 2."
“Mamma Mia!,” now in its second weekend, earned $15 million in ticket sales, a 57% drop, and a cumulative of $70.4 million.
Sony's "The Equalizer 2," also in its second weekend, added $14 million in ticket sales, a 61% decline, for a cumulative $64.2 million.
The studio's "Hotel Transylvania 3," now in its third weekend, added $12.3 million in North American receipts for a cumulative $119.2 million.
Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.' "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" opened with $10.5 million, below analysts' expectations of $15 million.
Based on the "Teen Titans Go!" Cartoon Network show that launched in 2013, the film features young DC heroes like Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire. The PG-rated film puts an irreverent and meta spin on superhero tropes and revolves around the Titans pining after the Hollywood recognition enjoyed by older (and more profitable) DC heroes like Superman and Batman. The show's fifth season premiered on Cartoon Network in June.
In limited release, Lionsgate's "Blindspotting" added 532 theaters and $1.3 million in earnings for a cumulative $1.8 million. The film stars Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs as friends — one white and one black — and focuses on how race informs the way each deals with the growing gentrification of Oakland.
A24's "Eighth Grade" added $1.3 million in ticket sales in its third weekend while playing in just 158 locations, for a per-theater average of $8,339 and a cumulative $3 million. The critically acclaimed film will go wide next weekend.
Also next week, Fox opens the sci-fi thriller “The Darkest Minds," Quality Flix debuts the pro-Donald Trump political documentary "Death of a Nation," Disney premieres the Winnie the Pooh fantasy "Christopher Robin," and Lionsgate unveils the female-driven action comedy "The Spy Who Dumped Me."