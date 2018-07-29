'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' dominates the box office as 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' disappoints

Based on the "Teen Titans Go!" Cartoon Network show that launched in 2013, the film features young DC heroes like Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire. The PG-rated film puts an irreverent and meta spin on superhero tropes and revolves around the Titans pining after the Hollywood recognition enjoyed by older (and more profitable) DC heroes like Superman and Batman. The show's fifth season premiered on Cartoon Network in June.