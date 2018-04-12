Geniality, but little else, ensues in dramedy 'All I Want'

Friends and family members celebrate the outwardly happy couple until Mel and Drew reveal some news which, if a surprise to their guests, may not be to most viewers. Still, it provides a catalyst to get through the film's somewhat looser second half (drinking, smoking weed, shirtlessness, stolen kisses and more factor in) and the will-they-or-won't-they of Mel and Drew's wobbly — and not particularly convincing — life decision.