Ben Kingsley adds Serbian war criminal to his repertoire in schematic 'An Ordinary Man'

Writer-director Brad Silberling's recent-history what-if imagines a former general — Kingsley's character is never given a name — as a fugitive protected in safehouses by a network of supporters, but who tests his freedom on the streets of Belgrade whenever he can to the dismay of his key handler (Peter Serafinowicz). It becomes a two-hander when a young maid (Hera Hilmar) appears and the general treats her by turns as a servant, comrade, daughter, lifeline to the outside world and, eventually, confidante.