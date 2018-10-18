Review: Romantic drama 'Brampton's Own' is a swing and a miss

Dustin (Alex Russell) has been toiling away at Triple-A Tacoma for over a decade, hoping for a bump up to the Seattle Mariners and the MLB. When yet another season passes without him getting called up to the majors, he heads back east to his childhood home in Brampton. He stays with his mother (Jean Smart), taking over his old bedroom and trying to pick up where he left off with childhood sweetheart, Rachel (Rose McIver). But Dustin’s dedication to his sport has meant little time for friends and family, and he struggles to find a place in his hometown.