Review: Rocker Harley Di Nardo writes, directs and stars in so-so meta-thriller ‘Dead Envy’

Director-writer-star Harley Di Nardo, with co-writer Stacy Hullah, uses an autobiographical backdrop as the setting for the rock-tinged thriller “Dead Envy.” Di Nardo, who enjoyed success as the lead singer and songwriter of the bands Closer and White Light Motorcade in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, now runs a celebrity-frequented hair salon in Malibu. In his first feature film, he plays David Tangiers, an aging rocker who used to be wildly popular, trying to get back onto the scene while he works in an L.A. hair salon.
In “Dead Envy,” David runs up against his past when he competes at a local Battle of the Bands, hoping to jumpstart his musical career. He encounters a few hecklers but also a new, helpful friend in the slickly-coiffed Javy (Adam Reeser), who looks like a lost member of the band Interpol. Javy becomes a devoted friend, musical protege and salon employee, but David doesn’t realize just how far back his relationship with Javy goes, and the friendship takes a seriously dark turn.
“Dead Envy” is interesting for the way it plays off of Di Nardo’s backstory, but this lightweight stalker-thriller doesn’t deliver much else. Reeser turns in a suitably unhinged performance, but the rest of the film is merely adequate. There aren’t even enough songs in the film to make it a true rock thriller, though the woozy, Lynchian rockabilly ballad David croons in the beginning leaves you wishing for more tunes.
-------------
‘Dead Envy’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 11 minutes
Playing: Starts Aug. 24, Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood