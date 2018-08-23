Review: Rocker Harley Di Nardo writes, directs and stars in so-so meta-thriller ‘Dead Envy’

Director-writer-star Harley Di Nardo, with co-writer Stacy Hullah, uses an autobiographical backdrop as the setting for the rock-tinged thriller “Dead Envy.” Di Nardo, who enjoyed success as the lead singer and songwriter of the bands Closer and White Light Motorcade in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, now runs a celebrity-frequented hair salon in Malibu. In his first feature film, he plays David Tangiers, an aging rocker who used to be wildly popular, trying to get back onto the scene while he works in an L.A. hair salon.