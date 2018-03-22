Brazilian biopic 'Elis' captures singer's vitality, but lacks context

"Elis" is handsomely made, particularly in its period detail and cinematography, but it lacks context for the uninitiated. Those unfamiliar with Brazilian history or Elis' life won't be given background or even dates to establish the passage of time. Its episodic nature and refusal to clarify who, what or when means that it lacks a cohesive, coherent narrative, with Regina's songs serving as the only connective tissue.