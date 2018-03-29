Olivia Newman's debut feature 'First Match' displays moves beyond typical sports drama

Based on Newman's short of the same name, the strong script deserves credit for giving a voice to an experience that is rarely seen on screen, but it all works because of Emanuelle. The actress is a tightly wound bundle of raw nerves, exposing each dimension of the teen's emotions as she moves from sullen to fierce to vulnerable. But while "First Match" is more ambitious than most films in the genre, it still provides moments to cheer our complicated heroine, whether she's on the mat or off.