Well-intended jazz drama 'Flock of Four' awkwardly addresses cultural appropriation

An amateur quartet of white teenage jazz fans from Pasadena have an all-night adventure in Los Angeles's jazz hub — legendary Central Avenue, circa 1959 — in the well-meaning if stumbling "Flock of Four," the debut feature of director/co-writer Gregory Caruso. Joey (Braeden LeMasters), a student of jazz and the group's most talented musician, is dead set on going to L.A.'s dominant black neighborhood to see his deceased dad's idol, a near-forgotten legend named Pope Dixon (the late Reg E. Cathey, in one of his last roles).