Alex Trebek hosts trivia-packed game show documentary 'Game Changers'

Hosted by immortal “Jeopardy!” quizmaster Alex Trebek, the film covers considerable ground, from the quiz show-fixing scandals of the mid-1950s that almost killed the form in its infancy to the ’60s-defining “Let’s Make a Deal” and “The Dating Game,” on which a baby-faced Arnold Schwarzenegger is shown in a clip asking, “What does it mean, ‘hanky-panky?’”