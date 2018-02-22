Heather Graham's 'Half Magic' gets giddy with empowerment

Just when it seems the film might dig deeper into the ways the dream machine revolves around the wet dreams of adolescent boys, Graham turns her attention to conventional rom-com territory, with a dash of self-esteem sorcery. Inspired by a workshop in divine femininity, Honey and two friends (Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz) form a coven of sorts, lighting candles to release their New Age affirmations into the universe. Sometimes they backslide, drunk dialing their exes.