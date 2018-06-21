Documentary 'Half the Picture' humanizes struggles of female directors

Adrion’s film is a synthesis of a multitude of research and personal histories, and she presents the information starkly. But she also makes the choice to pull back, to show the apparatus of the filmed interviews, the female crew, and her role as director, in order to show us what we rarely see — women in charge of a film set. Those representations are necessary for new generations to see and model, and Adrion takes care to include these images throughout her film. With careful craftsmanship, “Half the Picture” is an important piece of testimony in the fight for the civil rights of female directors in Hollywood.